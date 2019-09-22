Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Fans in Advance of SNF

Baker Mayfield want to hear it from Cleveland Browns fans Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns star quarterback took to social media on game day to urge the Cleveland faithful to be loud for the prime time matchup against the Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“I WANT FIRST ENERGY STADIUM ROCKING TONIGHT. SPREAD THE WORD. CLEVELAND, MAKE THEM FEEL OUR PASSION.”

Mayfield has been vocal about wanting to make the Browns home turf a hostile environment for visiting teams. Last year, the Browns posted a 5-2-1 record at home — their second-best showing since the facility opened in 1999.

“People need to fear coming to Cleveland,” Mayfield said “They need to fear coming and playing around at the lake with an exciting crowd, a lot of noise and a team that is protecting their own turf. That is how it needs to be.”

In just 13 starts, Mayfield passed for a rookie record 27 touchdowns last season. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

The Browns are installed as 4-point home underdogs for the contest.

MNF Announcer Booger McFarland Has Huge Praise for Baker Mayfield

ESPN Monday Night Football announcer saw Baker Mayfield close-up on Monday night when the Brown defeated the Jets 23-3. He thinks

“Baker hasn’t even started a full year yet,” McFarland told Cleveland.com. “If the stock was at an all-time high, I still think it’s there. He’s a young quarterback. It’s not like he’s Patrick Mahomes, where Patrick has started (21) games. Baker will get there. It’s just going to take some time. But by no means at all am I concerned.”

Mayfield hasn’t had the best start to his season, throwing for four interceptions in two games. He also has 610 yard on 44-of-73 passing with a pair of scores.

His four interceptions are tied for 31st heading into the Rams game, a team that leads the NFL with 38 picks since 2017.

“He’s just trying to get in rhythm right now,” said McFarland. “And when he holds the ball and he’s trying to get the deeper routes and you can’t get them, your offense is out of rhythm.”

Browns Injury Report: Denzel Ward Out Against Rams

Browns second-year Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward is not expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, leaving another huge hole in a secondary that is already banged up.

Browns’ CB Denzel Ward, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play against the Rams, per source. Browns more optimistic about the status of CB Greedy Williams, who also is listed as questionable for Sunday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

After being selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft, Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie a season ago, establishing himself as a top corner in the league. The Ohio State product collected three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 36 tackles.

If Ward is out, Terrance Mitchell will likely draw the start. Mitchell was previously battling with Greedy Williams for a starting spot. T.J. Carrie will also see some increased time.

Ward joins a slew of other Browns players on the sideline. Browns safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out with a concussion and Cleveland’s other starting safety, Morgan Burnett, is listed as questionable.

Earlier this week, the Browns sent tight end David Njoku (wrist) and starting linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest) to the IR.

