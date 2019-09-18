Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Headlines Starters Missing Practice

The Cleveland Browns released their injury report on Wednesday, showing that multiple key players missed practice to start the short week.

Here are the players that did not practice on Wednesday, which included seven starters:

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad)

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest)

Tight end David Njoku (concussion/wrist)

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (ankle)

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (foot)

Safety Damarious Randall (concussion)

Defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related)

Linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle)

The good news was backup running back Dontrell Hilliard returning to practice as a full participants and wide receiver Rashard Higgins getting on the field in a limited basis. Odell Beckham was listed on the report with a hip injury, but was a full go as well.

“We are still kind of playing it by ear,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said of the multiple banged up players. “We will see how those progress during the course of the week.”

Njoku took a big hit against the Jets and landed awkwardly. He did tweet out that he was OK during the Monday night game, but will have to get through concussion protocol to play against the Rams, where he will be much needed. Demetrius Harris played the most snaps after the injury, while Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones saw increased playing time.

“David is a good player so definitely him being limited right now or whatever presents problems for us,” Kitchens said. ‘This game in the National Football League is about attrition so you have to deal with it on your side and other teams do, as well. We will get the next guy in there and make sure he knows what to do. When somebody goes down, that is another opportunity for someone else so we will see how it goes.”

Freddie Kitchens Pleased With Rookie Greedy Williams

Rookie corner Greedy Williams has started both games to start his career with the Browns, already proving to be a second-round steal for Cleveland.

At one time in the draft process, Williams projected a top 5 pick. However, the LSU standout eventually fell into the second round, where the Browns could swoop him up. One of the major knocks on Williams in the draft was his unwillingness to make contact and tackle. However, he has quickly shown that he can hang at the NFL level.

“I thought Greedy played pretty well,” Kitchens said. “There are a couple things he would like to have back, but overall, he did a nice job. I was pleased with Greedy. He competed. He competed every snap.”

Kitchens was a little more critical of second-year corner Denzel Ward, who made the Pro Bowl last season as a rookie.

“I think Denzel is continuing to try and get better,” Kitchens said. “He was better in the second game than he was in the first, and that is what I want to see. I want to see a gradual increase in his competitive nature on playing the ball and being around the ball. The more you are around the ball, the more plays you are able to make. I thought he did a better job this week, and I expect better from him this week than I did the previous week, starting today.”

Browns Heap Praise on Rams DT Aaron Donald

The Browns are back in primetime, but this week it’s on Sunday night against the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham shines under the bright lights — his 161 yard performance on Monday Night Football a testament to that. However, OBJ heaped praise on another primtime performer in Rams defensive tackle and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

“There’s no way to even go around him. He’s probably the best player in the league. He has been since he came out and was drafted,” Beckham said. “He’s one of the most disruptive players I’ve ever seen.”

His coach Freddie Kitchens echoed those sentiments.

“It’s a tremendous challenge for our guys up front to keep him under wraps,” Kitchens said. “And it’s not just him”

Browns running back Nick Chubb will try to avoid Donald as he looks for holes, but knows it won’t be easy.

“He’s a monster — he’s a beast,” Chubb said. “Every play he goes full speed, 100 mph.”

