Browns Will Be Without Two Key Starters Against Ravens

If the Cleveland Browns want to pull off a victory against the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North clash on Sunday, they’re going to have to do it without either of their starting corners.

Both rookie Greedy Williams and second-year standout Denzel Ward will miss their second consecutive games with hamstring ailments, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The defensive back duo suffered the injuries during practice last week.

The #Browns will play the #Ravens today and they are unlikely to have their two top CBs — CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) are both expected to be out, sources said. A tough challenge for that D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

With both Ward and Williams on the bench, veterans T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will draw the starts. The duo played tremendous against a tough Rams squad last week that carried a ton of talent at the wide receiver position.

The Ravens bring the NFL’s top ranked offense into the game, albeit that’s padded by the team having played the Dolphins and Cardinals this season. One of Baltimore’s game-changing weapons in the passing game is rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown, who has 14 catches for 282 yards and a pair of scores this season.

“He gives them a tremendous presence on the outside, a vertical threat that they had last year with (Bills WR) John Brown and a couple of other guys,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “He has tremendous speed and good ball skills and catches the balls that are there and around to be made. He is a good wide receiver in this league.”

It should be noted that a follow up report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that the Browns aren’t too worried about their veteran taking over.

“The young guys are down again but the Browns like how their veterans have been playing and believe they’ll do the job vs the Ravens in Baltimore,” Garafolo wrote.

The young guys are down again but the #Browns like how their veterans have been playing and believe they’ll do the job vs the #Ravens in Baltimore, where I’m stationed today. https://t.co/FvNZbuthEZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2019

Ward said as much this week when asked about the vets.

“They’re definitely capable of playing,” Ward told Cleveland.com. “You saw that [Sunday]. They did a real good job. T.J., he had an interception, and T-Mitch, he played well.”

Also questionable for the matchup with the Ravens are: wide receiver Rashard Higgins, rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine, right tackle Chris Hubbard and strong safety Morgan Burnett.

Safety Damarious Randall to Return for Browns From Concussion Protocol

The Browns will be getting back safety Damarious Randall after he missed two games in concussion protocol — something he hinted that he didn’t necessarily agree with.

“The symptoms was concussion protocol, I guess,” Randall said. “I was placed in protocol, and that’s really all I’ve got to say about it.”

He went on to say he’s had only one concussion in his life, and that didn’t come this season. Instead, he was referring to a concussion in 2017 that kept him sidelined 12 days.

Having the hard-tackling Randall at safety will not only help to slow down the Ravens’ passing game, but also in containment of Lamar Jackson, who can kill teams with his legs if he’s given a lane.

Browns Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett Not Slowing Down Despite Penalties

Facing Jackson and his hyper-athletic skill set will be a unique challenge for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has wreaked havoc in opponents back fields this season. He’s also drawn his fair share of flags and fines, but Garrett said he doesn’t plan to change one bit.

“I’m still going to play football the same way,” Garrett said. “I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. I don’t feel like I intentionally landed on the guy or hit him late. The only thing I did wrong in that game was jumping offsides twice.”

Garrett has six sacks this season and is two off league-leader Shaq Barrett of Tampa Bay.

