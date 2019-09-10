Radio Host: Baker Mayfield, Browns Are Laughing Stock of the NFL

As Tennessee Titans corner Malcom Butler ran back a pick-six to put the final nail in the Cleveland Browns 43-13 blowout loss to open the season, Fox Sports television and radio host Colin Cowherd was salivating.

Cowherd, a long-established Baker Mayfield and Cleveland Browns hater, took to the airwaves to kick the team while they were down.

“[Sunday] is exactly what Cleveland deserved,” he said. “Have you ever gone to a party and you have all sorts of interesting people you want to talk to and hear from but you can’t because the dumbest person at the party is also the loudest? The dumb guy has no success in his life but has all the answers: that’s Cleveland. Their GM got fired – loudest GM in the league. Their quarterback had a losing record – loudest QB in the league. Their fans are a laughing stock and are the loudest fans in the league. Cleveland, you had no business ever one time calling yourself ‘Dangerous.’ You were nothing more than ‘interesting.’ If you’re not humble, the league will humble you.”

Cowherd then goes on to compare Mayfield — who tossed three interceptions — to Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston.

“They are the same guy,” Cowherd said. “Talent — not denying talent. There’s things I like about both. But in college, both showed really, really regrettable judgement … I think Baker is going to struggle and have days like that his entire career.”

The game against the Titans was the second-worst of Mayfield’s career in terms of QB rating, finishing with a mark of 64.0. His low is a 52.6 rating that came agains the Ravens in Week 6 last season. He tossed two interceptions and completed just 47 percent of his 46 passes.

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Baker Mayfield Following Rout

As a fellow Hesiman winner, Carson Palmer can sympathize with Baker Mayfield about playing with a target on your back — although Palmer didn’t do a fraction of the talking Mayfield has done early in his career.

Palmer joined Good Morning Football and gave some advice to Mayfield on how to prepare for this week’s prime time Monday Night Football matchup against the Jets.

“Don’t do interviews, don’t talk, just play. Just get ready to play,” They made themselves an easy target. All the talk, all the hype and different magazines and photoshoots. Just don’t do so many. They are all over the place.”

There’s truth to what Palmer is saying. Mayfield did interviews with GQ and ESPN the Magazine — among others — while wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did even more, keeping the Browns in the crosshairs of guys like Cowherd all offseason.

Jets Beef Up Wide Receiver Corps With Demaryius Thomas in Advance of Matchup With Browns

The Browns challenge of facing the Jets got just a little hard following a trade on Tuesday. The Jets dealt a sixth round pick to the Patriots for veteran wide receiver and five-time Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas.

This marks Demaryius Thomas’ fourth-team in the past year – Broncos, Texans, Patriots, Jets – and the second time he has been traded. But Jets think he can upgrade their passing attack. https://t.co/FeLuviXX2t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2019

It’s his fourth team in the past year, but he’s been recovering from a torn Achilles. The Patriots had previously cut Thomas, but then resigned him to a one-year deal.

In his nine-year career Thomas has caught 672 passes for 9,154 yard and 62 touchdowns.

