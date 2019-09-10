Odell Beckham Drops Cryptic Tweet After Browns Loss

It appears Odell Beckham Jr. is upset. The question is about what — and there are many options.

Late Monday night, just over 24 hours after his Cleveland Browns debut, Beckham dropped a tweet that read: “If ain’t one thing…. it’s another.”

It was OBJ’s first activity on the social media platform in about two weeks.

If ain’t one thing…. it’s another… — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 10, 2019

Beckham finished with seven grabs for 71 yards on 11 targets in his first game with the Browns on Sunday, but watched his team get walloped by the Titans 43-13. He didn’t like to see that fans were leaving FirstEnergy stadium with lots of time left on the clock.

“For those fans, we don’t want to see them leaving with nine minutes left in the quarter,’’ Beckham told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We want to be able to stick there and fight through it. I know there’s been losing around here, but that’s not what we’re here to do. We’ve got to have everybody stick with us, the fans as well, as this team has to come together and we each got to play better.”

Beckham arrived in Cleveland this offseason via a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants. With a clean slate and a fresh start, Beckham was eager to get back to football and to put the dramatics of New York behind him.

“I just see the potential of this team,” Beckham said at mandatory minicamp. “But we’ve got to put the work in. I feel something in the air, something special that Cleveland hasn’t had in awhile and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

There’s a good chance, however, that Beckham’s comments have nothing to do with his or the Browns’ play on the field.

Odell Beckham Violated NFL Rule for Wearing Uber-Expensive Watch During Game

The biggest headline Beckham made on Sunday wasn’t for his play. It was for one of his game day accessories.

USA Today reported that Beckham was wearing a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, which retails for around $350,000.

While OBJ looked sharp wearing a house on his wrist, it violated a league rule that prohibits wearing hard objects, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr, who took the field with $350K Richard Mille watch, violated a league rule prohibiting hard objects, I’m told. (There is no rule against jewelry.) The league will address it with him and the team, but that’s likely as far as it goes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

Freddie Kitchens said the league reached out about Beckham wearing the watch, saying it violated NFL rules.

“Yes, they have,” Kitchens said. “Did they want to put another flag on the field and give us 19 penalties? I was being facetious.

“I was not aware that he had the watch on. As long as they’re going to enforce that with everyone, I’m fine with it. So let’s just make sure we get it enforced with everybody.”

Baker Mayfield Not Expected to Miss Time After X-Rays

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed to reporters on Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield shouldn’t miss any practice time after X-rays came back negative on his throwing hand following the loss to the Titans.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be fine,” Kitchens said.

Mayfield finished 25 or 38 for 285 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Two of Mayfield’s turnovers were flipped into Titans’ TDs in the second half, including a long pick-six by Malcom Butler to punctuate the victory.

“I don’t think he was terribly sharp yesterday, but again, I’ve got to do a better of of putting him in better situations,” said Kitchens, who calls the offensive plays for the Browns. “I think he’ll continue to get better with his eyes, ball will start to come out quicker. I’ve got to do better of job of putting those guys in better positions They’ve gotta do better, but I’ve gotta do a helluva lot better putting them in position.”

The Browns will look to turn things around against the Jets on Monday Night Football this week.

