Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. is upset that he’s become a headline for his choice of game day wrist-wear, sporting an absurdly expensive watch during the Cleveland Browns blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans.

But Damien Woody — a two Super Bowl champion with the Patriots — thinks Beckham wore the watch purely for attention and knew what he was doing.

“Re this OBJ watch thing….you wore that expensive watch for no other reason but for attention,”Woody wrote. “You’re OBJ, ppl are going to notice every little thing u do but u get upset b/c ppl are talking about it?! Cmon dawg.”

Noted Beckham hater and Fox Sports radio Colin Cowherd host also took the opportunity to criticize Beckham.

“This is self inflicted, nobody is picking on Odell Beckham Jr.,” Cowherd said.

Beckham told reporters on Tuesday that he believed he was targeted for wearing the watch and if it was another prominent NFL star, it wouldn’t have been a story.

“I’m here to play football,’’ Beckham said. “I would love for them to talk about football and what I do on the field, if I messed up on the field or if I didn’t do well on the field, talk about my performance. Don’t talk about any extracurricular, that’s just it. If anybody else would’ve worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn’t have been no problem.”

The watch has been identified as a RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren, which was purchased for $189,500, according to the Washington Post. Beckham has said he plans to continue wearing the watch.

Stats Show Browns Defensive Line Not as Bad as it Appeared

The Titans racked up 339 yards against the Browns in their 43-13 loss on Sunday and Marcus Mariota had one of the best games of his career, going 14 of 24 for 248 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first time since 2016 that the former No. 2 overall pick had a trio of touchdown passes in a game.

However, some stats from Evan Silva of EstablishTheRun.com show that the Browns defensive line didn’t play as bad as it appeared.

Some of the (very) few bright spots from #Browns opener: * Sacked Marcus Mariota on 4/28 dropbacks

* Mariota pressured at 4th-highest rate in NFL Week 1 (via @PFF)

* 70% of Mariota’s yards came on 3 plays (can also be spun as bad descriptively, of course)

* Larry Ogunjobi — Evan Silva (@evansilva) September 11, 2019

The last bullet point there, Larry Ogunjobi, had three tackles, one sack, one QB hit and a tackle for loss.

Myles Garret had predicted that a big year could be in store of Ogunjobi, who played through a torn bicep last season.

“I don’t think people have been able to see all of Larry,” Garrett said this offseason. “I think that first year we both were just getting our first looks at the NFL. Some people come in and have this gigantic splash, some people just got to smoothly transition into it and I think he made that large leap last year, he was just a little bit hindered (by a torn biceps). I think he’s out for a breakout year.”

Myles Garrett: Team Will Rally Around Chris Smith After Loss of Girlfriend Petara Cordero

Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, was tragically killed in an accident on Wednesday morning. It was shocking news for the Browns, but defensive end Myles Garrett said the team is here for Smith as he deals with the news.

“We’re all there for Chris right now, and I know he’s going to need more than just our thoughts and prayers. He’s going to need us [to be] there physically for him because that’s going to be hard for him,” Garrett told Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

“Everybody needs a support system. [The defensive linemen are] in the same [meeting] room. We share almost the entire day together, and it would be wrong of us not to be there for him at a time like this.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also released a statement following the news.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara. Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”

The Browns will face the Jets this week on Monday Night Football. Smith has been excused from team activities.

