Browns Reveal Surprising Plan for Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns are still sorting things out on the offensive line — with Week 1 kickoff just around the corner.

The Browns had been looking for the right combo up front through the offseason and four preseason games, and seemed to have settled on journeyman Eric Kush to start at the right guard spot beside center J.C. Tretter, left guard Joel Bitonio, left tackle Greg Robinson and right tackle Chris Hubbard.

However, a flurry of recent moves have muddied the picture a bit. The team surprisingly cut Robinson — although they quickly resigned him — and have made a pair of trades to beef up the competition at right guard.

The Browns brought in Wyatt Teller in a trade with the Bills and then made a move to bring in Justin McCray from the Packers.

Teller showed promise in his short time with the Bills, having been a fifth round pick in 2018.

“Anytime he goes in the game, he brings a toughness to it, I think he plays with good technique most of the time and I think he gives us some depth at the position in the short term,” Kitchens said of Teller following the trade.

Teller started the final seven regular-season games last year at left guard for the Bills, but was not expected to be the starter this season.

McCray from the Green Bay Packers. He’s started 13 games over the last two seasons.

Freddie Kitchen’s Reveals Browns Wait & See Approach

Kitchens reiterated that Kush is the current starter during a press conference on Monday, but also noted that it’s a big battle at right guard.

“I think we’ve got three guys, even four guys at that spot that could play for us,” Kitchens said. “We are going to go through the week and decide at the end of the week. But right now Kush is our starter and I expect him to be starting on Sunday.”

Kitchens is hoping to find some sort of consistency up front once the season starts.

“We were very fortunate last year. I think all five of those guys started the whole year after Greg [Robinson] came in. A lot of time that doesn’t happen,” Kitchens said. “You have to continue to develop guys in your system and that’s what we are going to do. We are going to keep working when them and see. You can only take to many to the game, so they have to be versatile enough that they can fill in at different spots during the game.”

Browns Add Two More Players to Practice Squad

After a busy few days, the Browns made a couple more additions to their practice squad in running Elijah McGuire and offensive tackle Paul Adams. They join a group that already includes:

T Paul Adams

DT Brandin Bryant

TE Stephen Carlson

WR Shelton Gibson

LB Willie Harvey

S J.T. Hassell

CB Robert Jackson

RB Elijah McGuire

WR Derrick Willies

C Willie Wright

DB Tigie Sankoh

