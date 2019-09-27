Browns Players Pay Huge Compliment to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is blossoming into a rare kind of talent at the quarterback position in the NFL with his unique mix of athleticism and improved passing ability.

And Jackson’s division rivals are taking notice, especially the Cleveland Browns, who are the team most likely to prevent Baltimore from a second straight AFC North banner.

Browns players and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke on the challenges of playing against Jackson, comparing him to one of the league’s legendary scrambling quarterbacks.

“His feet. It’s pretty simple,” defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said of the biggest challenge against Jackson. “Baby Vick, but he’s right-handed, that’s about it.”

Wilks agreed with that assessment.

“To be honest, he’s probably the closest thing I’ve seen to Michael Vick,” Wilks said. “This guy is extremely dynamic, can make plays when you don’t think there’s a play there to be made. He’s just Houdini, I guess, but phenomenal not just with his legs but his ability to get the ball downfield.”

Browns Respect Lamar Jackson’s Development as a QB

Jackson was the final pick of the first round in the 2018 draft. The joke surrounding the Ravens QB after his first year was that he was more of a running back than a quarterback, often fleeing with his legs in favor of sitting in the pocket. However, Jackson is off to a stellar start to his sophomore season. He has seven touchdown passes, ranks fifth in the NFL with a 113.9 passer rating and has totaled 863 yards and 7 touchdowns.

It should be noted that Jackson put up some big numbers against the Dolphins and Cardinals —two of the worst defenses in the NFL. That being said, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has seen the difference in Jackson this season and commended the Ravens for their tutelage of the former Heisman winner.

“The first thing you see is he is more poised and under control when he is throwing the ball,” Kitchens said. “They have done a tremendous job working with his throwing, his accuracy and things like that.”

Browns Injury Report: OL Chris Hubbard Returns to Practice

The Browns look like they’ll be one man healthier in the trenches on Sunday against the Ravens. Right tackle Chris Hubbard, who was in a walking boot recently, was back on the practice field Thursday getting some reps.

“He did show some progress, so that’s a good sign,” Kitchens said. “We’ll build him up a little bit and see how he is after tomorrow.”

The Browns do not have much depth at all at the tackle positions, with guard Justin McCray sliding over to start last week in Hubbard’s absence. Backup tackle Kendall Lamm was injured in the team’s opener and hasn’t played since. Kitchens was asked if the Browns are “playing with fire” when it came to the lack of depth.

“We kind of are,” Kitchens said. “That’s the reason the position is so critical. We’ve got a plan for it if anything happened. You’ve always got to have a plan.”

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), corners Greedy Williams (hamstring) and Denzel Ward (hamstring) and S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) all missed last week’s game against the Rams and are are considered day to day.

