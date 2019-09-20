Browns Star’s Cryptic Tweet Hints at Possible Moves

Damarious Randall is dropping some hints that the Cleveland Browns might be up to something.

Randall — who was one of the Browns to drop similar cryptic tweets before the Browns landed Odell Beckham Jr. — put out a tweet on Thursday night that got people talking. He kept it simple with an emoji with a hand over its mouth, which comes with some suspicious timing, as the Browns are involved in trade rumors and trying to fill holes left by serious injuries to key players.

🤭 — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) September 19, 2019

Randall is currently dealing with a concussion and missed last week’s game against the New York Jets. He has some company on the injury report, as fellow starting safety Morgan Burnett has a quad problem, while starting corners Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward are dealing with hamstring issues.

The Browns are also set to be without captain Christian Kirksey on defense, with the veteran linebacker dealing with a serious chest injury that could require surgery.

Browns Keeping Options Open via Trade: Jalen Ramsey, Trent Williams Possible Targets

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the Browns are one of the top five “major” contenders looking to trade for Jalen Ramsey, a former top-five pick and a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Now in his fourth year, Ramsey has recorded 220 tackles, 45 pass deflections and nine interceptions. He’s also shown the ability to cover — and on many occasions shut down — opponents top wide receivers.

Ramsey got in a verbal altercation with head coach Doug Marrone during last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, sparking the trade request. Ramsey is as outspoken as they come, even arriving for training camp this year in a Brinks truck. He’s in the fourth year of his rookie deal, and the Jags have already picked up his fifth-year option.

Ramsey played during the Jags 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday night, recording nine tackles.

He was mum following the game on his request.

“I don’t want to answer any questions about a trade or anything like that either,” Ramsey said. “I’ve said what I’ve had to say about that for now.”

Browns Have More Crucial Needs Than a Corner

Sure, Ramsey would be a tremendous addition. But he’s also due a lucrative new contract soon and the Browns already have a Pro Bowl corner in second-year stud Denzel Ward.

The Browns have been starting Williams on the other side, the team’s second round pick this season.

“I thought Greedy played pretty well,” Kitchens said after last week’s game. “There are a couple things he would like to have back, but overall, he did a nice job. I was pleased with Greedy. He competed. He competed every snap.”

The Jaguars are reportedly asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Ramsey, an extraordinary price. While the Browns have liked what they’ve seen out of Williams so far, he could be a key piece of a trade that would also include a package of picks. The Browns have all of their first-rounders over the coming years, along with an interesting conditional pick from the Texans for next years draft. The selection came as a part of the Duke Johnson Jr. trade this past offseason. It’s currently a fourth-rounder but could turn into a third if Johnson is active for 10 games, which he is on pace to do.

If the Browns are willing to part with a first-round pick, it would make more sense for the team to make a deal for an offensive lineman. One name that gets brought up quite often is Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Williams has not reported to the Redskins this season and has no plans to play for the team this season, showing he’s content to miss games while in search of a new deal.

