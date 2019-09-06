California vs. Washington Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The California Golden Bears collide with the Washington Huskies in a must-watch Pac-12 contest at Husky Stadium on Saturday night.

Last season California played solid defense in a shocking 12-10 upset against Washington on October 27, 2018 but that game was played at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

California Golden Bears (1-0) vs. No. 14 Washington Huskies (1-0)

Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 PM ET

Husky Stadium

Coverage: FS1

California vs. No. 14 Washington -13.5

Over/Under: 43.5

California Golden Bears

No one could bring down Christopher Brown Jr in Week 1! pic.twitter.com/IhgrljX7V7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2019

Christopher Brown Jr. ran for a career-high 197 yards and one touchdown on 36 carries to help California beat UC Davis 27-13 last Saturday. UC Davis took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but California outscored them 27-3 after that.

California had four turnovers and they can’t let that happen against Washington. Chase Garbers completed 16 of 28 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and Kekoa Crawford caught three passes for 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Brown will be the player to watch for California, he had no fumbles last week and he has to run the ball against a Washington defense that gave up just 63 rushing yards in their season opener against Eastern Washington.

While UC Davis is an FCS team, they’re pretty good and what the California defense did against them is still impressive. This unit held Washington to 10 points last year and their amazing front seven, led by Evan Weaver is among the best in the nation stopping the run.

Washington Huskies

Washington is coming off a comfortable 47-14 win against Eastern Washington. They took a 28-7 lead at halftime and never looked back. Jacob Eason completed 27 of 36 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns and three of his receivers had at least 73 yards. Aaron Fuller caught two of Eason’s touchdowns and Richard Newton ran for 91 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

Eason did what he was supposed to do and his offense has plenty of weapons. Washington will win this game if they can contain Brown and force California to beat them throw the air.

Trends and Prediction

The Under is:

8-0 in California’s last eight road games

7-1 in California’s last eight conference games

9-4 in California’s last 13 games following a straight up win

11-4 in Washington’s last 15 games overall

10-1 in Washington’s last 11 games against a team with a winning record

10-4 in Washington’s last 14 games following an ATS win

9-1 in the last 10 meetings

5-0 in the last five meetings in Washington

The Washington defense lost many starters from last year but it is still pretty good and California will have a hard time getting into a groove. Washington has more balance on offense but this game can turn into a slugfest, with both defenses doing the heavy lifting.

Pick: Under 43.5

