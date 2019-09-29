Carmelo Anthony’s Remaining NBA Career Predicted by Former Rockets PG

Ten-time NBA All Star, Carmelo Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

After signing with the Rockets he played ten games before Houston sent him home and told him not to come back. Anthony was later dealt to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline.

He never suited up for the Bulls, was waived and since then, the topic of where Melo will play next has been the constant chatter in blogs, 24-hour news coverage and amongst current and former NBA players as well.



Million Dollar Question: How much in the tank does Melo have left?

“I would say he has two to three years left in his arsenal,” former Houston Rockets point guard, Kenny Smith tells Fanatics View.

More from the interview with Smith in a transcript provided by NBA scribe, Landon Buford:

“But their expectation is for him to take them over the hump to put them in a championship position. That perception is either right or wrong, but what I always hear is will he accept. You play you have to accept you don’t have a choice. If a coach plays you, he plays, and if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. I don’t even know what that means can someone accept something. It’s like can a coach sit him yeah, it’s his job to be a coach.”

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, Melo was traded to the New York Knicks at the NBA’s trading deadline in 2011.

He was beloved by many as a Knick. Many of the public want to know: Will Melo latch on with a team this season?

“I hope so man,” Knicks legend, NBA Hall of Famer and MSG Networks color commentator Walt Frazier told me.

“I don’t like what’s happening to him. He should have a swan song. I’m confident that somebody will give him a chance.”

Melo has the resume. His resume. Anthony averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 16 NBA seasons. Additionally, six times he was chosen as an NBA All-Star and he won the NBA Rookie Challenge MVP. He won a College Basketball National Championship at Syracuse under head coach, Jim Boeheim. Representing team USA in the Olympics, he won a Bronze Medal at the 2002 Junior Team and 2004 Athens Olympics. Additionally, he won two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

With no substantial deal in site, Anthony has even thought about retiring.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post, Melo suggested that he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer. “I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon,” he said.

“I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything yo