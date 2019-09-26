Carson Wentz Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Eagles QB in Week 4?

Thursday Night Football features two teams in very different positions. The Green Bay Packers sport a record of 3-0 and will host the Philadelphia Eagles. It has not been as easy in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles came into the season as Super Bowl contenders but they have lost two of their first three games. Now, they are in danger of going 1-3 when they travel to Lambeau on a short week.

If Philadelphia is going to win this game, Carson Wentz must play well. The Eagles handed Wentz a massive contract after suffering season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons. The Eagles have played in four playoff games over two years and Wentz has not started any of them.

In 2019, Wentz has thrown for 803 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has not been the leader that the Eagles have expected just yet. Marching into Green Bay on Thursday night will not be an easy task.

Carson Wentz Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Green Bay Packers

When you think about the Packers, Aaron Rodgers is the first player to come to mind. In 2019, that is not the case. The Packers’ defense has led this team to a 3-0 record.

The Packers have allowed just four touchdowns all season. They rank fifth in the league allowing 197.3 passing yards per game. They brought in an offensive head coach in Matt LeFleur but it has been Mike Pettine and the defense who have shined.

Wentz has attempted at least 36 passes in every game this season. This is partially because they have been playing from behind. He threw both of his interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. His other two games, Wentz has thrown for five touchdowns without turning the ball over.

This is a tough matchup for quarterbacks right now. Wentz will get his No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffrey back for this game. Philadelphia will have a chance to get the run game going early in this game. The Packers are surrendering 131 rush yards per game this season.

Should You Start or Sit Carson Wentz in Week 4?

If you have Wentz on your fantasy roster, chances are he is your QB1. There was huge expectations for Wentz coming into this season despite being injured recently. The North Dakota State product is surviving off hype from the 2017 season where he could have won MVP if he did not get hurt.

Wentz has to start from scratch. He has a Super Bowl ring thanks to Nick Foles. He has not been under center for a playoff game yet. There is doubt around Wentz despite all of the talent in the world. He is a fragile quarterback who has not won many big games. This is one of those big games.

The Eagles are desperate. They cannot afford to go 1-3 with their tough upcoming schedule. Wentz and Doug Pederson will have to pull out every trick in their bag to win this game and keep this defense off balance. Whether it is on the ground or through the air, the Eagles need to control the ball.

Wentz is a fantasy starter. The Eagles throw the ball enough for him to put up big numbers. If they fall behind against Green Bay, they will throw even more. It is not time to pull the trigger on your backup quarterback yet. Keep Wentz as your QB1 for another week.