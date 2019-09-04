Former Raider Charles Woodson Hints at Potential Return to Football

It looks like Charles Woodson might be taking a break from the wine business to get back into football. The former defensive player of the year ended his career while he was still on top. He retired after a 2015 season that saw him selected to his ninth pro bowl. Based on how he was playing that year, it looked like he would’ve had a few years left in the tank. However, he decided to call it a quite while he was on top and quickly found a job at ESPN.

His stint at ESPN was short-lived, but that’s most likely to due to his other interest – specifically in his wine company. He’s one of the most likeable personalities in football and it’s hard to imagine ESPN let him go easily. Well, his absence may be coming to an end very soon.

Charles Woodson Hints at Potential Return to Football

With NFL and college football finally back, Woodson took to Facebook to post a picture of all the different jerseys he’s worn in his career. This prompted a comment from a Brandon Fisher who said: “Sucks not being able to watch you on Sunday anymore…” Well, this led to a reply from Woodson himself who said: “stay tuned.”

Stay tuned could mean a lot of things, but it does look like we’re going to get Charles Woodson back in some capacity. Since the comment is directly referencing the NFL by saying “Sundays,” it could be assumed that Woodson is alluding to a return to the NFL in some way or another. Now, to be clear, there’s almost no way he’s returning as a player. He’s 42-years old and has done everything a player can do. He’s the only defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, he’s won a Super Bowl and he’s been a defensive player of the year in the NFL. There’s nothing left for him to prove on the football field.

Will He Be an Analyst or a Coach?

If Woodson isn’t going to return as a player, that means he’ll more than likely be a coach or an analyst. Coaching seems difficult with the season so close. He probably could’ve been brought onto the Oakland Raiders‘ staff if he wanted to earlier in the offseason. Woodson was Jon Gruden’s first draft pick and it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t have welcomed the former Raider back with open arms. The Raiders like having former players work on the defensive backfield. Willie Brown and Rod Woodson have both served as defensive backs coaches before. It’s very possible that Charles Woodson finds himself on a coaching staff at some point, but 2019 seems unlikely.

With all that said, his comment more than likely means that he’s returning to media. Whether it’s for Fox, NFL Network or ESPN remains to be seen. He has a prior relationship with ESPN, so they would probably be the favorite. Regardless, if he does return to TV, it’ll be nice to see him back covering football.

