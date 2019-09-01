Official Chicago Bears 10 Member Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster Saturday, and while there weren’t many surprises, a few moves raised eyebrows. Now, their practice squad is set, and Bears fans should be pleased with the results.

The Bears 2019 practice squad is full of promising young talent, and features a few familiar faces–as well as some new ones.

Alex Bars

Bars was by far the Bears most surprising cut, and they’re lucky he didn’t get snatched up by another team. It can only be assumed that offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who worked with Bars at Notre Dame, has insider knowledge about things Bars needs to work on.

He’s an unquestionably excellent addition to a very solid practice squad.

Tyler Bray

Bray had a decent preseason. He was 53-86 for 608 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He averaged 7.1 yards per pass. Bears backup Chase Daniel, by comparison, was 26-40, throwing for 244 yards, with no scores or picks and a 6.1 yard-per-pass average. Some felt that Bray outplayed Daniel this preseason, which, in some ways is true.

Bray’s numbers were better, and while Bray was sacked six times, Daniel took seven sacks in far less playing time. But Bray still missed open receivers in multiple games this preseason, and Daniel provides a veteran presence for Mitchell Trubisky, who is still a young quarterback himself.

Ryan Nall

Nall has been with the Bears since last season, when he had a spot on their practice squad. He has looked good in his limited time with the Bears, in this preseason as well as last. He has deceptive speed for his size, and he is a very capable pass catcher coming out of the backfield, which Matt Nagy loves.

Nall fits snugly into Nagy’s system and will provide even more depth for the team at the running back position.

James Vaughters

Vaughters was a force for the Bears defense this preseason. He had games with back-to-back strip-sacks, and he has an ability to push off his blocks to get into the backfield. Thus, Vaughters not making the Bears 53-man roster was a bit of a surprise to some:

But he will fit in nicely on the practice squad, where he can learn and grow–and perhaps provide depth at the position in the future.

Michael Joseph

The 6’1″ cornerback made the Bears practice squad last season, and he’s a solid addition this season, as well. Joseph beat out fan favorite and preseason standout Clifton Duck, so Nagy and Company have to have acute knowledge of his capabilities.

Jesper Horsted

The tight end out of Princeton actually played wide receiver in college, where he set Princeton records for receptions and touchdowns. It seems he has handled his conversion to tight end quite well. Horsted has impressed this preseason, with touchdown catches in multiple games while also displaying great hands:

Get Jesper Horsted on the 53 somehow, or at least the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3aTOESf6I5 — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) August 30, 2019

Horsted should be someone Matt Nagy can work with and further develop down the road.

Thomas Ives

Ives, a 6-4 218-pound wide receiver, will likely fill the role Tanner Gentry has been playing for the past two seasons with the Bears. Gentry appeared in four regular-season games for the Bears in 2017 and remained on the Bears practice squad last season before being replaced on the squad by Ives.

Ives has shown great hands while leading the team in receiving yards this preseason, and his addition to the practice squad deepens this receiving corps even further.

Sam Mustipher

Harry Hiestand also has experience working with this undrafted free agent center, who started for three years at Notre Dame on an excellent offensive line.

Mustipher is smaller at 6’2″ and 300 pounds, but he has proven to be durable. Should he also prove to be versatile and capable of playing multiple positions, he will increase his value to the Bears.

Stephen Denmark

Denmark, a seventh-round pick for the Bears this year, seems to be a player both Matt Nagy and Chuck Pagano feel as though they can develop in the future.

“We’ve got time with him and he’s got traits,” Matt Nagy said in May. “He’s a big guy who can do a lot of things.” Time will tell how well Denmark develops for the Bears, but he’s certainly an intriguing prospect.

Jonathan Harris

Harris played well enough this preseason on the defensive line to outshine rivals for the position like Jalen Dalton. The Bears liked the skill set that Harris displayed on pro day, and they have to think they can work with him to sharpen those skills further:

Lindenwood DL Jonathan Harris is expected to sign a free agent contract with the #Bears. Big kid showed well as a participant in the Northwestern pro day. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 27, 2019

Harris has a good deal of potential upside, and should make a solid practice squad addition.