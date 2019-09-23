Chicago Bears Inactives Against Washington: Eddy Piñeiro’s Status Revealed

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Piñeiro, fresh from his game-winning heroics against the Denver Broncos, will start Monday night at Washington. Piñeiro was a surprise addition to the Bears injury report Saturday. When asked about Piñeiro’s injury, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said it was a right knee injury, and that it had occurred in the Halas Hall weight room.

Piñeiro went out several hours before the game to test out pregame conditions, a good sign he was slated to start.

Piñeiro is 4-4 on field goals this year, and has been the Bears’ primary scoring threat thus far this season. After nailing the game-winner against Denver, he earned a new nickname–Eddy Dinero–and instantly became a new fan favorite. Piñeiro didn’t attempt any warm up kicks at first, he just appeared to examine the field conditions.

He later came onto the field in full uniform and proceeded to go through his normal warm up routine, a good sign for the Bears. Piñeiro kicks with his right leg, so whether his recent knee injury will hinder his kickoffs or limit his field goal range will be something to watch against Washington. Punter Pat O’Donnell will most likely handle kickoff duty for the Bears.

The Bears Made Pregame Roster Moves–But They Didn’t Involve the Kicker

The Bears announced before the game that they had waived tight end Bradley Sowell and moved defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson up from the practice squad.

Sowell, who was an offensive lineman last season, had been converted to a tight end this offseason after he slimmed down and learned the new position. His release may signal the end of Nagy’s trial run with him at tight end.

While he was an effective blocker, he was never much of a pass catcher, and hadn’t really integrated fully into the offense. The Bears chose to keep the recently signed tight end J. P. Holtz over Sowell, and they’ll now move forward with four tight ends: Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, and Holtz. J.P. Holtz will be active for the first time against his former team.

Eddie Jackson, Trey Burton Also Among Actives Against Washington

Bilal Nichols, who suffered a broken right hand against Denver, won’t play Monday night. Trey Burton, Eddie Jackson, Eddie Goldman, and Kyle Long were also listed on the injury report Saturday and were limited in practice, but all will be starting Monday night.

Jackson left the game against Denver briefly with a shoulder issue, but he returned immediately.

Complete Bears Inactive List Against Washington

Other Bears who will be inactive for the game against Washington are: cornerback Kevin Toliver, running back Kerrith Whyte Jr., linebacker Josh Woods, offensive tackle Bobbie Massie, wide receiver Riley Ridley, and safety Sherrick McManis. McManis, the Bears longest-tenured player, was also a healthy scratch last week against the Broncos. Massie, who is normally a starter, was an unexpected and presumably healthy scratch considering he wasn’t on the injury report and practiced all week.

