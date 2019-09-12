Chris Godwin Fantasy: Is Buccaneers WR a Start or Sit in Week 2?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an ugly opening season game in Week 1. On Thursday, they will play their first road game of the season when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

There are some interesting fantasy decisions to be made in this game and it starts with Chris Godwin. He is the No. 2 wide receiver on the Bucs behind Mike Evans. In their first game, Godwin finished with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Surprisingly, Godwin was the Bucs’ leading receiver with those numbers.

In 2018, Godwin had a solid year. He caught 59 of 85 targets for 842 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bucs should be a team that throws the ball a lot this season and stretches the field. Will Godwin be able to get open against the Panthers?

Chris Godwin Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Carolina Panthers

Godwin’s downfall in fantasy this season may not be the defenses that he faces, but his own quarterback. Jameis Winston completed as many passes to the other team in Week 1 than he did to Godwin, including two pick sixes.

The Panthers allowed 240.4 passing yards per game in 2018 which was directly in the middle of the league. They allowed 30 points to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Winston is a quarterback who likes to throw the ball even if it is ill advised. The change of coaching could help the Bucs’ receivers this season. Bruce Arians took the head coaching job in Tampa Bay. He is viewed as a quarterback guru who likes to stretch the field and throw it deep. In his Bucs’ debut, the quarterback was the weak spot. This can change over time. It is not fair to panic after just one game.

Godwin being the only Buc to catch a touchdown pass in the first game is encouraging for fantasy owners.

Should You Start or Sit Chris Godwin in Week 2?

Do not shy away from the wide receiver because of the quarterback. Godwin is a good fantasy option despite Winston being inconsistent. This is because of the volume that the Bucs will be throwing the ball, especially when they are losing.

In this particular game, Godwin can be considered a WR3 or flex option. Despite the touchdown catch, he did not see enough action in Week 1 to be considered for a WR2 spot. The Panthers give up passing yards. If the Bucs fall behind early, they will look to rely on the pass game.

Another factor in Godwin’s favor is that he is not the main focus for opposing defenses. Evans is the No. 1 receiver on the Bucs and teams know that. If anyone is getting doubled, it will be Evans. This leaves Godwin in a lot of one-on-one coverage with chances to make plays.

This decision comes down to if your team has other capable receivers. Godwin is a player that can go out and catch two touchdowns or he can be blanked. As a flex option or injury replacement, Godwin is a good option. Do not feel obligated to force him into your lineup if it is not needed.

