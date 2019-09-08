Fantasy: Don’t Sleep on Cody Latimer in Week 1

Looking for a replacement for Antonio Brown in week one? Or maybe you want to get ahead of the waiver wire frenzy bound to hit in the middle of next week? Either way New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer needs to be on your radar.

Cody Latimer Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Dallas

Cody Latimer is being slept on in fantasy circles, and by slept on we mean disrespected. The man is owned in ZERO percent of yahoo fantasy football leagues. However, the Giants seem to have a little more faith in Latimer than the average fantasy goer, as they recently named him a starter at wideout.

Cody Latimer is a former second round pick for the Denver Broncos whose tenure with the team quickly flamed out. Latimer resurfaced last season with the New York Giants, but battled through injuries for much of the season, playing in just six games. Latimer did manage to suit up for each of the team’s matchups with the Dallas Cowboys, and when inserted in the lineup flashed big play potential.

Latimer produced six receptions for 113 receiving yards and one touchdown vs. Dallas over two games a year ago. Those stats equated to an impressive 19.3 average yards per reception.

With Odell Beckham Jr. no longer holding down the WR1 role in New York, that honor will likely be bestowed upon Sterling Shepard, not Latimer. However, that may work to Latimer’s advantage and fantasy value in week 1.

Dallas’ number one corner Byron Jones is one of the league’s premier cornerbacks, and a PFF darling in 2018. Slot corner Jourdan Lewis wasn’t far behind in his grading. Fortunate for Latimer, he does not see much time out of the slot, while also highly unlikely to draw Jones on a down-to-down basis. Instead, Latimer will likely lineup across from Chidobe Awuzie for the majority of his snaps, a player who’s PFF grade is a near 20% drop off from Jones’. Awuzie is a serviceable DB, but the obvious weak link in the Dallas secondary.

Should You Start Cody Latimer in Week 1

Odell Beckham Jr. is gone, and Golden Tate, the preferred OBJ replacement is suspended.

Latimer will be relied upon heavily on Sunday to help move the Giants offense. While Latimer played sparingly in his first season as a Giant, he showed to have a solid connection with QB Eli Manning. Expect New York to take a few deep shots in Latimer’s direction, as he is one of the lone receiving options with the ability to stretch the field.

In Latimer’s only start vs. Dallas a season, he put a respectable stat line of four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. If Latimer can have a repeat performance on Sunday, fantasy owners will be ecstatic, a scenario that is very possible.

Don’t wait until after the weekend to buy into Latimer, if you do, your FAAB budget will feel the pain. Latimer is in the mix as a flex starter, with WR-2 upside vs. Dallas come Sunday.

