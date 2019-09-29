Colin Kaepernick NFL Return: Top Attorney on Board With Jets Signing QB

Three NFL preseasons ago, Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem.

That stance has become a spiraling debate.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

His refusal triggered other athletes like Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, NBA free agent, Carmelo Anthony and recently retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to join their WNBA counterparts in becoming vocal about police brutality of minorities.

Where are we now a country? Where is Kaepernick legally.

Prominent sports attorney, Richard Roth appeared on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast and explained why the New York Jets could use the quarterback and why the social issue has cost Kaepernick a spot in the NFL.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Checking in with my guy, Mr. Roth, make sure to follow him on Twitter at @TheRothLawFirm, we’re talking Antonio Brown. When you mentioned just shutting the hell up and playing, I feel like that goes more along the lines of him, meaning Antonio Brown, in these cases as it is does Colin Kaepernick, because Colin Kaepernick is more of a social issue, more of a civil rights issue, but now, he’s focused on playing football. When you look at Colin Kaepernick and his situation with the NFL and he took a settlement, so it seems, one thing I;ve been concerned about is, okay, no teams took an interest in picking him up; is it because maybe silently he took a settlement which prohibits him, that maybe somebody doesn’t know, from him signing with a team? Is that possible?

Richard Roth: So that’s where the rumors are falling. You know, Colin Kaepernick also did something which some would say is stupid, but he had a cause, he took a knee and had a real social issue with the national anthem, so it really created a national issue, whether or not blacks are treated properly by the police, that’s really what his issue was, and the irony is that Colin Kaepernick was certainly not an impoverished black guy, but the thing that’s upsetting about that, unlike the Antonio Brown thing, is that he’s a hell of an athlete. He’s 31 years old, apparently he’s waking up at 5 o’clock in the morning and literally getting in shape 3 hours every morning working out, he claims to be in the best shape of his life, he’s done with the NFL issue, and no-one will sign him. I mean, no-one knows why, but everyone’s wondering if it’s some hidden conspiracy by the owners that they just don’t want to hire this guy because he caused such a ruckus in the league, and honestly, it’s not fair. It’s not fair to him. You know, he hasn’t played since January of 2017, but he’s younger than a lot of other players at 31, and he’s unbelievably talented, he’s very fast, I think he had 72 touchdown passes and about 30 interceptions, but the guy’s skilled, and he’s an amazing runner, and it just, is there not a team that needs Colin Kaepernick? God knows the Jets could use him, right? Being a frustrated New York football fan, I don’t think it’s fair to him, and I don’t think anyone’s going to come out and say it, but everyone’s suspicious that there’s this hidden conspiracy and agenda by the owners.