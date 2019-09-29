Colin Kaepernick: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why NFL Owners Won’t Sign QB

Is Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL?

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says that it come down to the perception of the NFL’s owners.

“America has always been greedy,” Smith told Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning in a recent interview.

“America has always been gluttonous and what we have is a situation where you have 32 owners who are white billionaires and folks are walking around confused as to why they don’t empathize and comprehend the black plight. I don’t know too many white billionaires that understand the black plight. I don’t know too many white billionaires that are interested in the black plight. I do know that if you have an agenda its incumbent upon you to manipulate the situation and circumstances in a manner where you show them that their willingness to address your issues zealously benefits their agenda. That’s the only way to get them to really side and vibe with you.”

Yikes!

According to an article written by RESPECT Magazine’s Eric Salvary, quarterback coach and athlete performance specialist Madei Williams suggests that there are seven NFL teams that could be fits for Kaepernick.

The list of teams the could potentially use Kaepernick’s services according to Salvary and Williams include the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Three NFL pre-seasons ago, Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the U.S. national anthem.

All indications point to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback acknowledging wrongdoings of African Americans and minorities like Eric Garner and Philando Castile, who were brutally murdered by police officers.

”I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before NFL games.

That didn’t sit well with many including former Notre Dame University’s head football coach, Lou Holtz.

Coach Holtz holds a 249-132-7 coaching record most notably with Notre Dame. Holtz, 80, guided his Fighting Irish team to a College National Championship win in 1988. He remains 11th on the NCAA’s all-time win list for Division I-A coaches.

Holtz believes that old school values that he learned should apply to Kaepernick’s story.

“Respect the town and respect for elders,” Holtz told me on Scoop B Radio.

“Respect for teachers, respect for coaches, and respect for the law. I have had unfair things done and I have gotten a ticket because I have been in Oklahoma and the coach thought we beat him. And the policeman gave me a ticket.And there wasn’t a god darn thing I could do about it. You know what? Life isn’t always fair.”