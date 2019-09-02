What College Football or NFL Games Are on TV Today on Labor Day?

There is only one football game on TV today on Monday, September 2nd for the Labor Day holiday. No. 9 Notre Dame takes on Louisville on ESPN at 8 p.m. Eastern. There are no NFL games today as fans will have to wait until the season kicks off on Thursday, September 5th with the Bears hosting the Packers.

Notre Dame is sizable 18.5 point favorite over Lousville for tonight’s contest, per OddsShark. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is interested to see what his team’s mindset is heading into the season.

“I think what I’m waiting for is what mindset the group brings,” Kelly explained to The Athletic. “A few years ago we had a mindset that they really wanted to dominate their opponent. I think the mindset of this group kind of comes together after a first game. I’m not sure what that is right now. Are they going to go in and kind of hang in there? Are they going to go in there and exert their will? Do they have to come out and feel it out? That kind of unfolds when the group plays.”

Scott Satterfield does not get to ease himself into his new job as Louisville head coach. Satterfield is the former coach at Appalachian State and admitted he is curious to see how his team responds in primetime.

“We have not seen our guys play a game yet,” Satterfield noted to the Courier-Journal. “We do not know how they are going to go out and react in a game situation. All of our preparation that we put in, we have a good idea, but you don’t fully know until you put the ball down, snap the ball and see what happens.”

The Bears-Packers Kickoff the 2019 NFL Season

While there are no NFL games on Labor Day, it is just a few short days until the season kicks off with a historic rivalry game between the Packers and Bears. The Packers will unveil a new offense under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers noted that he is excited to see what the offense looks like but also understands it is a work in progress.

“I’m excited about the stuff we have in and the stuff we’ve been working on in camp,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “There’s going to be even more. I think that’s the exciting part. I like the foundational start for this offense. I think it could be tough to stop because of the stress it puts on defense with their eye control and pattern-reading and reading the alignments. But we have a lot of room to grow from what we put on the field on Thursday.”

Here is a look at tonight’s college football schedule as well as the NFL Week 1 slate of games through this weekend. All NFL games with the exception of the Sunday Night Football contest will be based on your local broadcast schedule.

College Football Schedule: Monday, September 2nd

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL 9 Notre Dame vs. Louisville 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL Schedule Week 1: Thursday, September 5th

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Packers vs. Bears 8:20 p.m. NBC

NFL Schedule Week 1: Sunday, September 8th