Wendy’s Tweets Cowboys’ Dak Prescott After In-Game Craving [WATCH]

Dak Prescott was still Dak Prescott when he was hungry during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. So he didn’t want nor need a Snickers.

No, what the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise quarterback really craved against the Fish was some chicken — Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets, to be specific. Like most of America, Prescott is thrilled about the recent return of the nuggets, making it known very matter-of-factly after spitting out a play in the huddle.

And thanks to NFL Films, it was caught on camera, preserved for posterity, and plastered all over Twitter.

“Oh! Spicy nuggets are back. I might have to stop on the way home,” Prescott can be heard saying, his teammates listening in.

Because nothing is off-limits across the social media landscape, and Wendy’s is known as a fiery maven in this arena, the fast-food giant quote-tweeted the video and responded, “perfect play calling in action.”

perfect play calling in action https://t.co/BIpYfQcn2L — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 24, 2019

It appears Prescott wasn’t sweating the lifeless Dolphins defense, his thoughts mindlessly drifting to a snack in a relatable experience for any of us mortals. The video doesn’t show when this reference occurred, but it likely came in the second half, after Dallas’ offense — nonproductive in the first two quarters — settled down and its signal-caller finished 19-of-32 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The 3-0 Cowboys travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Perhaps Prescott will pine for Bojangles this time …

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Dak Beats Himself Up for ‘Greedy’ Performance

In case you missed it, despite a third consecutive record-shifting outing, Prescott publicly admonished himself for a less-than-stellar initial 30 minutes versus visiting Miami in which he completed 9-of-20 passes for 106 yards, one touchdown and a bad interception that stuck squarely in his craw.

“I was just being too greedy,” he told reporters after the 31-6 blowout, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “One of those heat checks or whatever you want to call it. Just trying to do too much in the first half. I said to Kellen (Moore) that was on me in the first half. I was being greedy. That’s why I say it’s a good tape to learn from for me probably in particular more than anybody else of just take what defense gives you. You want those. You get these shots in a couple of games and you get anxious and you want them again. Just stay with it, check it down. Those backs will get as many yards as those deep throws and allow the game to come to me. That’s what I did in the second half.”

The former Pro Bowl passer rebounded in the second half, tacking 21 points onto a lead they never relinquished. Aided by dual 100-yard rushing efforts from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, Prescott finished 19-of-32 for 246 yards, two TDs and the INT — good for a 91.4 rating. He also added a rushing touchdown, his first of the year, as the Cowboys cruised to 3-0.

Prescott, who set an opening day team record with 405 passing yards, became the seventh QB in franchise history to total 75 touchdown passes, and is the second-fastest to reach that mark (51 games).

He currently ranks second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (nine) and sixth in passing yards (920) and yards per game (306.7). His two interceptions are tied for second-least among all starting QBs.

READ NEXT: Troy Aikman Disses Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with Legendary Tweet

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL