Ezekiel Elliott Contract: Salary & How Much Cowboys Will Pay RB

The long wait is finally over.

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to a long-term extension that will not only keep the star running back with the team for the foreseeable future, but also make him the highest paid running back in NFL history, surpassing the deal Todd Gurley signed with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

The extension is for six-years, and features $90 million in new money, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He added that $50 million is guaranteed.

The #Cowboys & RB Ezekiel Elliott agree on a 6-year, $90M extension that makes him the highest-paid RB in the NFL, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. Roughly half guaranteed. In all, it's $103M over 8 years—the 1st Cowboy to eclipse $100M in total value, the richest RB contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2019

The contract is well deserved. Last year, Elliott had a monster workload, with 304 carries — 43 more than any other player — to go with 77 catches, collecting 2,001 yards from scrimmage. He’s led the league in rushing in two of his three seasons, including last year when he racked up 1,434 yards.

In all, Elliott has 4,048 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns on the ground to go with 1,199 yards and six touchdowns catching the ball out of the backfield.

How Does Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract Stack Up Against Other RBs

Gurley had been the highest paid running back since signing his deal last summer that carried the most overall money and average salary.

Le’Veon Bell held out an entire season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season to secure a big payday. His deal paid him the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a running back at the time, with $27 million.

Here are the four running backs behind Elliott that round out the top five, sorted by overall contract value.

Player Years Contract Value Average Salary Guaranteed Money Todd Gurley (Rams) 4 $57,500,000 $14,375,000 $21,950,000 Le’Veon Bell (Jets) 4 $52,500,000 $13,125,000 $27,000,000 Devonta Freeman (Falcons) 5 $41,250,000 $8,250,000 $17,297,000 David Johnson (Cardinals) 3 $39,000,000 $13,000,000 $24,682,500

Numbers provided by Spotrac.com

There were reports during the holdout that the Cowboys had offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second highest paid running back, landing in between Gurley and Bell. Former Browns offensive lineman and future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas sounded off when he heard that.

“If I am Zeke, and the Cowboys send me an offer anything less or equal to Todd Gurley, it’s going straight to voicemail,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “They can’t honestly think he would accept anything less than to be the highest paid running back. It’s just an insult to even start anywhere below that number.”

Impact of Ezekiel Elliott’s Extended Holdout

Elliott missed all of training camp and the team’s four preseason games, but has been training on his own in Cabo in preparation for the season.

Before he signed the deal, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he didn’t expect Elliott to need a ton of time to get back in the rhythm of things, hinting that Zeke could be ready for Week 1 against the New York Giants.

“Zeke is as capable as anybody I know. He’s an experienced player, he’s been a really good player for us, he knows our system of football,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t think they’ll be a lot of learning there. He’s a smart guy, an instinctive guy. But again, that’s a hypothetical. We’re just focused on the guys we have right now. We’re going to go practice as well as we can the right way to prepare for the Giants.”

After the deal was signed, multiple reports said Elliott would be practicing with the Cowboys on Wednesday with the intention of being suited up on Sunday.

The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to a six-year extension, according to a source. The plan is for Elliott to be at practice Wednesday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 4, 2019

Behind Elliott on the depth chart is rookie Tony Pollard — who had a great showing in the preseason — and veteran Alfred Morris.

