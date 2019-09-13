Cowboys vs. Redskins Prediction: Betting Line, Odds and Pick

The Dallas Cowboys will look to start out their season 2-0 when they take on their divisional rivals, the Washington Redskins (0-1) at FedExField in Week 2.

After trouncing their NFC East foes the New York Giants in Week 1, can Dak Prescott and the Cowboys continue their offensive hot streak when they face their other divisional rivals on hostile grounds?

When and Where: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins

Location: FedExField (home of the Washington Redskins)

FedExField (home of the Washington Redskins) Date: 9/15/19 (Sunday)

9/15/19 (Sunday) Time: 1:00 pm EST

1:00 pm EST Coverage: FOX

Follow the Heavy on Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Matchup Preview

Dallas Cowboys Outlook

Things couldn’t have been any better for the Cowboys in Week 1. They trounced the New York Giants 35-17 — seven of those points were scored towards the end of the fourth quarter in garbage time — and Dak Prescott had a career game with 405 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The performance was so magnificent by the fourth-year quarterback that it prompted reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted to get a new deal done with his franchise quarterback.

While the Cowboys will be hard-pressed to match their offensive performance from Week 1, it wouldn’t come as a surprise considering how stacked their offensive core is. Furthermore, it seems as if the offensive unit was boosted by first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s play-calling.

Washington Redskins Outlook

During the first half of the Redskins’ Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like they would pull off the upset of the week.

The Redskins raced out to a 17-0 lead over one of the top teams in the NFL — on the Eagles’ home turf, no less — and it looked as if Washington might be one of the surprise teams in the league.

However, the bottom fell out and the Eagles went on a 32-7 run that spanned the second, third and fourth quarters.

The Redskins will look to bounce back, but they’ll have to do so without starting running back Derrius Guice. The second-year back — who missed his rookie season due to an ACL tear — is out six-to-eight weeks due to a torn meniscus that will require surgery.

Washington will be forced to rely on 34-year-old running back Adrian Peterson — who they oddly declared inactive for Week 1. Peterson was the team’s starting running back during the 2018 season.

Tight end Jordan Reed remains out due to a concussion and starting left tackle Trent Williams will not play due to a holdout.

Betting Odds & Trends

Dallas Cowboys (-6) vs. Washington Redskins

Over/Under: 46.5



Cowboys Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 5 games.

Dallas are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games.

Dallas are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Washington.

Dallas are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Washington.

Dallas are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the NFC East division.

Redskins Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Washington’s last 7 games against Dallas.

Washington are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Dallas.

Washington are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the NFC conference.

Washington are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the NFC East division.

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

Pick: Take Cowboys to Cover (-6) and the Over (46.5)

These divisional games are always close — with the exception of the Cowboys’ beatdown of the Giants — and the Redskins are playing at home, in front of the second-largest stadium in the NFL. In other words, Washington always plays in front of a raucous crowd — especially for their divisional rivals — so it won’t be as easy for the Cowboys to audible and navigate down the field.

There’s no reason to expect another 400-yard, four-TD performance from Prescott or another blowout, but the Cowboys are the vastly superior team. The Redskins overachieved in the first half of their Week 1 meeting against the Eagles. Once Philly stopped taking Washington lightly, they exposed the Redskins for what they are — a lower-tier NFL team.

The Redskins are missing their most talented players and although Peterson is no slouch, he doesn’t bring the game breaker ability of Guice. He had just five runs for over 20 yards in 2018, the same amount as the 36-year-old Frank Gore and Gore had nearly 100 less carries than Peterson.

Take the Cowboys to cover (-6) in another convincing showing while also taking the over (46.5).