Cowboys’ Jason Witten Wisely Chooses Massage Over Monday Night Football

This time last year, Jason Witten was getting ready for his Monday Night Football debut in the booth, but this week he is back in familiar territory wearing the Dallas Cowboys star on his helmet. Heavy had a chance to speak with Witten about his transition back to the NFL as well as his partnership with Courtyard Marriott as part of their Super Bowl Sleepover Contest.

Witten admitted he did not watch his former ESPN colleagues in the first Monday Night Football game of the season, instead opting for a massage as part of his recovery process.

“I didn’t get to see much of the game,” Witten explained. “My son was watching it, and I was actually getting a massage during the game. I came out with about two minutes to go of the Saints-Texans game, so I did get to see that. Look, everybody’s got an opinion of Monday Night Football, they’re not going to get that from me right now. I got plenty of that a year ago, for sure. It was a great game, and I wish those guys nothing but the best.”

After spending a year in the broadcast booth, Witten is happy to be back on the football field for the Cowboys. The tight end had three receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in his Week 1 return against the Giants.

Witten Believes the Cowboys Offense Has the “Makings to Be Something Special”

When asked if this year’s Cowboys offense was the best unit he had played on, Witten shied away from making a declarative statement. The tight end did emphasize that the Dallas offense has the “makings to be something special.”

“I don’t know that I can answer [if it’s the best offense he has played on], but I do know this is a really explosive offense,” Witten said. “You know, we have had some good offenses in the past, but this offense is really explosive and has all the makings to be something special.”

The Cowboys were just shy of 500 total yards finishing with 494 in Week 1. Dak Prescott threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the Cowboys big win over the Giants.

Witten Admitted It Has Been a Long Journey Back to Play for the Cowboys

.@CourtyardHotels is celebrating game-changing friendships by awarding 1 winner + 3 friends a #SBLIV Sleepover inside the stadium. My entry would be a story about my pal @emmittsmith22, a leader, game-changer, & legend #CourtyardSuperBowlContest Rules: https://t.co/fTGfo9MZJa #ad pic.twitter.com/L1M4abcpeC — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) September 10, 2019

Witten noted it has been a long journey back to football and playing at the high level he expects from himself. The Cowboys tight end admitted that this offseason required a little different plan given his year in the booth.

It was different. I had to approach it [as] being out for a year. I think there was some things that could help me. I wasn’t beat up, and so I could really dive in not having to let your body heal from a previous season. But I had to be smart in diving in, because I hadn’t played. So, I had to trust the coaching staff, the trainers and the people I have worked with away from the football field during that process…We got back to a point where it was, ‘Alright, we can do this. We can play at a high level.’ I just appreciate all them doing this right, too. When you get in the endzone, those are the moments you think back about. You know, the hard work you’re doing in March and April with the support staff.

As part of the Super Bowl Sleepover Contest with Courtyard Marriott, Witten is planning on attending the big game with Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, but the tight end is hoping to be playing in the matchup rather than just watching. With the way the Cowboys offense is looking, Dallas may have as good of a chance to make the Super Bowl as any team in the NFC.