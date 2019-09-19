Delanie Walker Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Titans TE in Week 3?

The Tennessee Titans are on the road in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a tough home loss, the Titans will look to find the success that they had in their first game. If they want to be successful, they will have to find their tight end Delanie Walker.

In Week 1, which was a blowout win for the Titans, Walker finished with five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns. He did not find the end zone in the Titans’ home opener and was held to 39 yards. Walker is currently first on the team in catches and second in yards.

The Titans should have no problem winning this game. Walker is the X-factor. Derrick Henry will have a big night on the ground but if Walker is hot, the team will flourish.

Delanie Walker Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Walker has already played more games than in 2018. He suffered an injury in Week 1 of 2018 and it forced him to miss the rest of the season. So far, he looks healthy and ready to get back on track. But will the Jaguars let him?

Walker will be a key in this game but the Jaguars know that and will have to game plan against it. Walker last faced Jacksonville in 2017. He had seven catches for 80 yards and was held without a touchdown over two games. The Jaguars have allowed 10 catches for 130 yards to tight ends through two games.

The Titans will focus on the run game in this one. Getting Henry going will open up the play action game which is where Walker could get involved. He is also a big time red zone threat as we saw in Week 1. Ball control could be the difference in this game. The Titans cannot allow the Jaguars and their rookie quarterback to get going early.

Should You Start or Sit Delanie Walker in Week 3?

Walker has not had success against the Jaguars recently. He missed all of last season with an injury and has looked strong since returning. As a fantasy option, Walker will be a starter most weeks including this one.

There are not many dominate fantasy tight ends. After Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle, the list falls off. Right on the edge of that is Walker, who might round out the top five. Tight ends are a security blanket for their quarterback and that is what Walker is to Marcus Mariota.

This is a game where Walker can find the end zone. The Jaguars have allowed tight ends to get comfortable. This is because Jacksonville is strong at cornerback. If they take the Titans’ wide receivers out of the game, they will have to look Walker’s way when they throw the football. Henry and Walker will have nice fantasy games in this one.

Walker in Week 3 can be put as a starter confidently and left for the upcoming weeks. He can he viewed as one of the top tight ends heading into this week. Sit back and enjoy the celebration when the big tight end scores a touchdown.