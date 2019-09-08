Patriots Inactives: Van Noy, Thomas Surprise Inclusions

The New England Patriots released their inactive list for their 2019 season opener against the Steelers on Sunday night with a couple surprise inclusions.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas are among the seven inactive players for New England against Pittsburgh.

Demaryius Thomas was listed as questionable on Friday and was on the injury report all week dealing with a hamstring ailment. Van Noy, meanwhile, is a bit of a surprise. He is missing the contest because his wife is in labor, a possibility previously known by the team.

#Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy is inactive tonight because his wife is in labor, source says. The team knew from early today this was a possibility. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 8, 2019

Van Noy tweaked his knee in the Patriots preseason victory over Carolina but returned to the game a couple series after his injury. He was a full participant in practice during the week.

Damien Harris is another inactive who was injured during the preseason but was a full participant as well this week. Obi Melifonwu was limited, however, during the week with an ankle injury.

The other inactives are rookies Joejuan Williams, Byron Cowart, and newly acquired offensive tackle Korey Cunningham.

Williams had come into his own late in the preseason and took snaps at both safety and corner, impressing the coaching staff. As for Cowart, he was also a late bloomer and shocked many with his interior pass-rushing ability that shown through during the final two preseason games. Cunningham, meanwhile, is an extra tackle and was likely to be inactive for the season opener.