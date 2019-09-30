Derek Carr Injury Update: Raiders QB Undergoes X-Rays on Leg

The Oakland Raiders moved to 2-2 after a tough Week 4 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, but they didn’t do it without injury.

Following the Raiders 31-24 win, franchise quarterback Derek Carr underwent precautionary X-Rays on his lower leg due to a hit from Colts defensive tackle Denico Autry. Although Carr played the entire game without exiting, the injury was bad enough for Carr to undergo X-Rays.

While there has been no official report from the team, Vic Tafur of The Athletic indicated that the injury isn’t serious.

Nothing official from team, but heard the results of Carr’s X-rays were good. On to London. https://t.co/YKYyRXZy73 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 29, 2019

This is good news considering the Raiders just pulled off a signature win over a legit playoff contender in the Colts on the road during a 1 pm ET game.

As Jon Becker of The Mercury News documented, Carr was initially injured on a hit during the second quarter.

“Carr, who grabbed his leg near his shin after being knocked down by former Raider Denico Autry midway through the second quarter, was tended to by the training staff on the bench but didn’t miss any action. Right as Carr was throwing an errant third-down pass, Autry used a forearm to his back to knock him to the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. Carr limped toward the sideline as the Raiders set up for a punt, but backup quarterback Mike Glennon wasn’t ever needed as Carr was back under center for Oakland’s next possession. He finished the game going 21-for-31 for 189 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to help the Raiders improve to 2-2 with their first road win of the seasonA. Carr was sacked just once Sunday and the blow from Autry was the only other hit on him by Colts defenders.”

Derek Carr’s Documented Injury History

Carr obviously has a major injury history which makes any Raiders fan nervous whenever the veteran quarterback suffers the slightest bit of injury. As you may remember, the 28-year-old suffered a serious broken fibula injury in Week 16 of the 2016 season which sidelined him for the remainder of the season — including the team’s lone playoff appearance of the past 16 seasons.

He also missed a game in 2017 due to a fracture in his back.

There has been no indication thus far that Carr would miss next week’s game in London against the Chicago Bears, but obviously this is an injury worth monitoring throughout the week. Veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon is the team’s backup quarterback and would start if Carr were to miss time for any reason.

Jon Gruden Praises Raiders’ Week 4 Victory

As if the Week 4 victory wasn’t big enough for the Raiders’ confidence, head coach Jon Gruden called the victory as “big” as he’s ever had in his career.

“I’m as proud of this win as any one I’ve ever had before,” Gruden said after the game.

Numerous receivers stepped up, including newcomer Trevor Davis — acquired via trade before Week 3 — and rookie tight end Foster Moreau. On his first touch of the game, Davis brought it to the end zone on a 60-yard touchdown end-around while Moreau caught a touchdown pass early in the game. Those two big plays helped the Raiders race out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.

Gruden praised Davis following the game.

“You get a guy, what is it eight nine days ago, he’s probably not going to be featured in the pass game, it’s a little bit different timing and stuff, but now that he’s been around and he’s showed that he can make plays, you get kind of excited like ‘Man, what else can we do with him?’ kind of a thing.”

If the Raiders can receive this kind of production on a week-to-week basis, the sky is the limit for this offense.

