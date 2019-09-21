Dez Bryant’s Message to Antonio Brown Creates Controversy

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant tried to show his support for Antonio Brown after his release, but his message drew criticism on Twitter. Bryant explained he was praying for Brown, but it is the first part of his message that has some fans upset. Bryant noted he had “no interest in knowing about your allegations” before emphasizing he was praying for the receiver.

“Antonio Brown I have no interest in knowing about your allegations but what I do want you to know is I’m praying for you brother… sooner or later we all will learn.. all we have is each other…. let your kids beautiful smiles ease your mind through the madness,” Bryant tweeted.

Bryant’s choice of words had some fans feeling that it was disrespectful to those accusing Brown of sexual assault. Bryant attempted to defend his tweet by emphasizing he was simply trying to offer prayers for Brown. Author Elexus Jionde criticized the former wide receiver.

“It’s one thing to say ‘I need to know about the allegations before I decide to continue supporting you’ but this —– said straight up ‘I have no interest in knowing about your allegations’ lmfao how garbage,” Jionde noted on Twitter.

Bryant attempted to defend his initial tweet by responding to Jionde’s critiques.

“I bet you the type to cheat on your guy and ask forgiveness… Btw you are garbage clearly… that had nothing to do with him being right or wrong… I’m praying for him period…you haven’t experienced enough to understand that message I sent to AB…,” Bryant responded.

Bryant Signed With the Saints During 2018 But Suffered a Season-Ending Injury

“Healthy, moving fast and explosive” words receivers coach David Robinson used to describe his workout with @DezBryant he’s working on his mind but looks like he’s still working on his game too pic.twitter.com/T16xhjunRQ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 1, 2019

Bryant is without an NFL team so far in 2018. The former Cowboys receiver signed with the Saints during 2018 season but sustained a season-ending injury during practice before he ever played a game for New Orleans. Bryant told NFL Network’s Jane Slater that he is eying a mid-October return to football.

“I’m way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year,” Bryant told Slater, per USA Today. “Mid-October is when I’m going to be trying to get back in the league.”

Those around Bryant believe he has what it takes for a return to the NFL.

“’Healthy, moving fast and explosive’ words receivers coach David Robinson used to describe his workout with @DezBryant he’s working on his mind but looks like he’s still working on his game too,” Slater tweeted.

Brown Was Released by His Second NFL Team in Less Than a Month

As for Brown, the wide receiver was released by his second team, and we are only two weeks into the season. After a short tenure of drama with the Raiders, Brown is facing multiple allegations of misconduct, per a statement released by the NFL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter wonders if Brown’s latest release from the Patriots will make it difficult for the receiver to find a new home.

“I think it’s fair to wonder who at this point would give Antonio Brown a chance next. When the New England Patriots say goodbye to you, that’s a kiss of death on a lot of people, I think,” Schefter said on ESPN.