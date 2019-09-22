Former Cowboys DE Taco Charlton Sacks Dak Prescott [WATCH]

It’s a revenge game, and Taco Charlton got his.

The former Dallas Cowboys defensive end, claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, notched a “sack” on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s meeting of the teams.

It’s in quotes because Taco’s sack was of the coverage variety, with Prescott scrambling to buy time and eventually running out of it, and Charlton getting just enough of his ankles to bring him down.

This is just the weirdest sack (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Swc5tJztCi — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 22, 2019

This is the fifth regular season sack of Charlton’s checkered career. The No. 28 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, his lack of production was, in large measure, the impetus for Dallas deciding to pull the plug earlier this week.

That, and a disconnect with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who favored rookie DE Joe Jackson over Charlton — and ultimately got his way.

“I think sometimes the chemistry just doesn’t work with a player,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones told the team’s official website Thursday, via 105.3 The Fan. “With Rod, he has certain standards that he looks for in a player. I just don’t think they ever saw eye-to-eye in terms of what that standard should be. We wish Taco nothing but the best, and I think he’ll go on to be a productive player in this league. A change of scenery will probably do him some good.”

Playing on a pitch count, Charlton has recorded two tackles and the sack as the Cowboys are trouncing the ‘Fins, 24-6, in the final frame.

