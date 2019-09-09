Drew Brees Defends ‘Bible to School’ Video for Focus on the Family

Drew Brees found himself in controversy heading into Week 1 after appearing in a video for Focus on the Family as part of the “Bring Your Bible to School Day.” The video clip is just 22 seconds long but some raised concerns about the organization putting on the event, Focus on the Family.

Outsports referred to Focus on the Family as “one of the main anti-LGBTQ lobbying groups” in the country. Brees emphasized he was only aware of the specific event when he agreed to do the video.

“[I] was not aware of any of the things they said about them lobbying for anti-gay, any type of messaging, or inequality, or any type of hate-type related stuff,” Brees said, per Bleacher Report.

Brees Posted a Video on Twitter & Instagram Defending Himself Against “Negativity”

Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019

Brees later posted a follow-up video defending himself from the criticism since appearing in the Bible video. The Saints quarterback emphasized that he stands for “love, respect and accept all” while laying out the lens through which he lives his life.

“Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day,” Brees posted on Twitter.

Focus on the Family president Jim Daly responded to the criticism of Brees.

“We appreciate Drew Brees’ ongoing support for Focus on the Family’s ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day,'” Daly told the Washington Examiner. “It’s unfortunate that mean-spirited antagonists have attempted to draw attention away from this event by mischaracterizing the beliefs and positions of our organization. Like Scripture teaches and Drew Brees referenced, as Christians, we believe we’re called to love God with all our heart and with all our soul and with all our mind – and love your neighbor as yourself.”

Brees Has Been Outspoken About the Importance of His Faith

Brees has been outspoken about the importance of his Christian faith. The Saints quarterback posted the above photo of his Bible and coffee as training camp began.

It is understandable for people to criticize Focus on the Family and question some of their stances centered around LGBTQ rights. Some of the criticism Brees received feels unfortunate given the short clip appeared to be encouraging kids to bring their Bible to school on the appointed day of the event. Brees also spoke about his admiration of 2 Corinthians 5:7 during the promo. After breaking the NFL’s all-time passing yardage record, Brees discussed what he told his kids after the play.

“It’s probably what I tell them every night before they go to bed, which is , you can accomplish anything in life if you’re willing to work for it,” Brees explained, per Relevant Magazine. “Nothing is given. Everything is earned. God has equipped us for great works. I tell them that every night.”