Dwight Howard Hated Draymond Green, Thought He Wasn’t Good

Dwight Howard might have some fighting words for Draymond Green.

Howard, who is back with the Los Angeles Lakers for a second stint, recently did an interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania stating how he really felt about Green prior to last season. The veteran center thought that Green was “a**.”

Here is the exact interview with Howard, where he tells Charania why he didn’t think Green was good until really watching him play last year.

“I hated Draymond. I’m like, ‘This dude is a**.’ But I sat back this year and really watched everything he did. I was really impressed.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania’s sit-down with new Lakers center Dwight Howard: Using Draymond Green as inspiration. More video to come. pic.twitter.com/mtrogU6oZc — Stadium (@Stadium) September 25, 2019

And in case you want to see it in text form, here is the less-than-flattering words D12 had to say about his divisional rival.

“I hated Draymond. This dude is a**. But I sat back this year and really watched everything he did and I was really impressed,” said Howard. “They said he may not have been the best shooter, that’s fine, he’s gonna shoot with confidence when he gets that shot. He may get that shot, but instead of him shooting it, he’s gonna find the best shooter on the team at the right time and make the right play. And I was like, ‘I really like that.’ And if he knows the game is getting out of hand, he’ll take three or four charges. Just all of the little things he did, might not show up on the stat sheet”

D12 vs. Draymond Rivalry?

Obviously, Howard meant well with his comments. He made sure to clarify that he does think Draymond is good after watching him play. However, it doesn’t help matters that both of these guys now play in the same division.

Which means not only will the Lakers be contending with the Golden State Warriors for the divisional and maybe even conference title, Howard will have to go toe-to-toe with Green on four occasions in the regular season this year.

And while Howard obviously meant well with his comments, you can be assured that the 6-foot-7 forward — who takes everything personally — will use Howard’s latest comments as motivation for when the two rivals face one another for the first time this season on Nov. 13.

Let the games begin.

Lakers Fear Kuzma Won’t be Ready for Training Camp

And in more serious news, Kyle Kuzma is not only still dealing with his left foot injury that forced him to withdraw from Team USA, the Lakers actually fear that he will miss the beginning of training camp, which begins this Saturday.

Via Marc Stein of the New York Times:

The more pressing concern for the Lakers, though, is Kuzma's recent foot injury that forced him to withdraw from @usabasketball duty at the @fibawc, with his recovery said to be progressing slower than hoped — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 24, 2019

The Lakers increasingly fear Kuzma will not be ready for the start of training camp as his left foot continues to heal, league sources say. LA"s first two practices are Saturday — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 24, 2019

Kuzma is expected to be a major focal point of the Lakers’ upcoming season, being the third piece of the “Big Three” trio featuring the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Obviously, he’ll have nearly a full month to recover in time for the season opener on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers, but this isn’t something that the Lakers expected when Kuzma suffered his ankle injury a month ago.

