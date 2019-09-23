Dwyane Wade to Lakers? Heat Legend Could Return to Miami Says Analyst

Much has been made about Dwyane Wade teaming up with LeBron James again in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union are now residents of Sherman Oaks, California.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times‘ Arash Markazi, Wade hinted at a comeback.

“I’m done,” he said.

“But my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens,” Wade said, smiling. “I’m going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.”

Wade and Lakers All Star, LeBron James go way back into time. The pair have been close since they were drafted in the 2003 NBA Draft and later won two championships together as members of the Miami Heat. The two would later become teammates again in Cleveland during James’ second stint with the Cavs. Wade would later be traded back to the Heat, the team that drafted him.

Wade is well aware of all of the happenings with the Lakers. “The talent and the roster is great top to bottom,” Wade told me.

“It’s just going to take some time to get it together and get the continuity together.”

The Lakers began their rollout last offseason when they signed LeBron James. This summer The Lakers added Anthony Davis, the now injured DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel. NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd headlines a list of assistant coaches in Frank Vogel’s stable.

“If they get it together obviously they’re going to be a very good team,” Wade told me.

“LeBron, Rondo and those guys, their veteran leadership is going to try and get that continuity together early on and try to get it together and going fast.”



Million Dollar Question: Will Wade and LeBron become teammates again with the Lakers?

“I mean he came out and said: ‘don’t believe the hype, he’s retired, etc., Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Dwyane Wayne looked good last year. I’ll say this: I think if Dwyane is in contention, and i don’t know if that can happen without Chris Paul, but if they stay in contention, I can see a possibility where they can get Dwynae in. It’s gonna be hard to believe, I know that Dwaynes son is playing on the same high school team LeBron’s son is in LA. I can’t see Dwayne playing for the Lakers, I can’t see that. I think if he did come back, it’d be back in Miami. But he’s still in shape, still in the gym with his trainer. He still looks good. I think there’s a good chance he would if he did come out of retirement at some point.”

Dwyane Wade, 37 retired at the end of last season. The former NBA elder statesman, a three-time NBA champion, announced his farewell NBA tour before the beginning of the 2017-2018 season.

LeBron James or Dwyane Wade? If you’re building a team in today’s @NBA, would you build it with a prime @kingjames or a prime @dwyanewade?! pic.twitter.com/0HEws3NOJN — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 2, 2019

Once upon a time, Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft coming out of Marquette.

The speedy rookie guard got the world’s attention in game one of the Heat’s first round playoff series against the New Orleans Hornets in 2004.

With 1.3 seconds remaining and tied at 79 apiece, Wade hit Hornets point guard Baron Davis with an ankle breaker crossover and drove to the basket making a running jumper amid the outstretched arm of Hornets center Jamaal Magloire. The basket gave the Heat a 81-79 victory and Miami would end up winning the series in seven games.

In his final season, Wade averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.