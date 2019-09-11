Eagles-Falcons Preview: Carson Wentz Says ‘Let Shot Plays Come to You’

Those bomb shots to DeSean Jackson were a thing of beauty. Let’s not expect a repeat performance this week in Atlanta.

The Falcons play a disciplined Cover-3 defense where three defensive backs split the football field into thirds. They’ll be sure to have free safety Ricardo Allen over the top keeping a keen eye on the speedster Sunday. The Eagles are going to have to be extra patient in their reads and willing to take what the defense gives them. Quarterback Carson Wentz promised to not to force anything if it’s not there.

“They are going to let you take things underneath,” Wentz told reporters Wednesday. “They’re going to make you earn it down the field. Sometimes, you just got to be patient and let the shot plays come to you.”

Wentz was phenomenal against the Redskins as he went for 28-of-39 for 313 yards and three touchdowns, including two bomb shots to Jackson down the field. Those two “shot plays” turned out to be the catalyst and the difference. However, the Falcons present a different challenge in that their scheme features a bait-and-switch element. Wentz knows he can’t be fooled.

“It’s a bit of chess match. Who can break first,” Wentz said. “I just got to keep telling myself and telling the whole offense to be patient.”

Matt Ryan Looking for Answers

The Falcons have dropped the last two games against the Eagles by a combined total of 11 points, with both contests coming down to the final play. Those game-sealing stops were eerily similar, too. Julio Jones was unable to come down with the football in the corner of the end zone. On Wednesday, quarterback Matt Ryan put it in the simplest of terms.

“We just got to find a way to come out on top,” Ryan told reporters in Atlanta. “There’s all kinds of different ways to win in this league, some games shake out differently, but I think more so than anything we have to stay on schedule on offense. Stay in front of the chains.”

Julio Jones Will Play for Falcons

Julio Jones was seen holding his left wrist in the locker room after the Falcons lost to the Vikings in Week 1. There had been a tiny bit of concern he might be dealing with an injury. That’s not the case. Jones was a full participant at practice Wednesday and his name didn’t show up on the Falcons’ injury report.

The Falcons receiver has been known to kill the Eagles in recent years, including 10 catches for 169 yards the last time they met in 2018. Jones has 45 receptions for 698 yards in his career against Philadelphia. He has a chance to set the franchise’s all-time mark for receiving yards in Sunday’s game. He needs just 102 yards to break Roddy White’s record in Atlanta.

