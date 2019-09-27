NFL Makes Surprise Ruling on Derek Barnett’s Hit on Jamaal Williams

It was the hit heard ’round the world Thursday night. But was Derek Barnett’s controversial tackle legal or not?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has ruled it a legal hit. Barnett drew the ire of many fans with the way he delivered a vicious blow on the Packers’ Jamaal Williams. It appeared the Eagles’ defensive end was intentionally targeting Williams when he speared him in the head and shoulder area as the running back was being tackled to the ground. Upon further review, Barnett turned at the last moment and hit Williams with his shoulder, not his helmet.

The play occurred early in the Eagles’ 34-27 win Thursday night over the Packers. Barnett was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty but not ejected from the game. The refs blew the whistle less than a second before Barnett hit Williams. While the defensive end won’t be suspended, there is a chance he may be fined for the hit. Williams was carted off the field after laying on the field unconscious for several scary moments.

Derek Barnett is dirty as hell for this cheap shot pic.twitter.com/aRNToiMpQY — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) September 27, 2019

Doug Pederson Talks About Barnett Hit

Derek Barnett’s hit on Jamaal Williams has angered many fans who believe it was intentional and uncalled for. Twitter was rabid with people demanding that the Eagles’ defensive end be suspended. Instead of getting ejected Thursday, Barnett stayed in the game and provided the turning-point moment when he strip-sacked Aaron Rodgers late in the first half. Several plays later, the Eagles capitalized on the turnover by scoring a touchdown.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked about the hit at his day-after press conference and admitted it was a really close play. He didn’t indicate that Barnett did anything malicious or illegal.

“Gosh, it was close. Guys were still fighting,” Pederson said. “He was obviously fighting for extra yards and it was just unfortunate. We don’t need that type of a hit, obviously. But it was right about the time the whistle blew, so it was kind of right at impact.”

Eagles’ DE Derek Barnett is unlikely to be suspended for his hit last night on Packers’ RB Jamal Williams, per source. Barnett could be fined, but he likely will be spared a suspension because at the last moment, he turned and hit Williams with his shoulder. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2019

Pederson also extended his well-wishes to Williams for a speedy recovery. But he’s not apologizing for letting his guys play aggressively.

“We instruct our players to play to the whistle,” Pederson said. “Sometimes in loud stadiums like that it’s hard to hear what’s going on. It’s unfortunate, and obviously, I hope that the player himself is healthy and can bounce back.”

Barnett Had Monster Game for Eagles

The Eagles had been struggling to get to opposing quarterbacks coming into Thursday night’s game. Derek Barnett gave them a huge shot of adrenaline against the Packers. He finished with four tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble.

After the game, everyone was talking about his controversial hit on Jamaal Williams instead of his breakout performance. Barnett’s sack was the first by an Eagles defensive end this season.

(Barnett, part 2): … so I don’t wish [harm] upon nobody. And I heard he’s doing he’s alright, he’s good. I told him my apologies. He knows it’s a violent sport.” https://t.co/bRryFcrmMq — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 27, 2019

“I was running to the ball and I didn’t hear a whistle. I went in and tried to tackle him because we’re playing football,” Barnett said, via The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody because it’s our livelihood. So I don’t wish [harm] upon nobody. And I heard he’s doing he’s alright, he’s good. I told him my apologies. He knows it’s a violent sport.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target