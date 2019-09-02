Doug Pederson Offers Interesting Update on Eagles Starters

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addressed the media ahead of Sunday’s season opener and provided details on the starting lineup. Some expected, some not.

Pederson confirmed what was widely speculated about the starting cornerbacks. Ronald Darby and Sidney Jones will start on the outside, with Avonte Maddox rotating in for nickel packages.

The coach offered no timeline on Jalen Mills’ return, saying only ACL injuries take time to heal. He hasn’t played since Week 7 of last year.

Pederson says Ronald Darby & Sidney Jones will probably be the top two cornerbacks, but Rasul Douglas & Avonte Maddox should play plenty. #Eagles — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) September 2, 2019

Andre Dillard Takes Third Tight End Spot

Rookie left tackle Andre Dillard is stuck behind Jason Peters on the depth chart. He’ll be active Sunday and will fill the role as third tight end. The Eagles don’t really utilize a No. 3 tight end, but Dillard could be called upon in goal-line situations as an extra blocker.

Pederson on only two TEs: Third TE could be Andre Dillard. Getting a third TE into a game is hard unless you’re in goalline — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) September 2, 2019

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has already stated the team is in the market for another right end.

“So just because we have two on the 53, doesn’t mean that we’ll end up having two to practice or we’ll end up having two when we go play,” Roseman said. “We’ll just see what happens here in the next day or so.”

Fletcher Cox, Nigel Bradham Ready to Go

The Eagles confirmed that injured starters Fletcher Cox and Nigel Bradham are expected to start in Week 1. It’s kind of been the worst kept secret in Philadelphia.

Doug Pederson delivers positive injury news, says Brandon Brooks, Fletcher Cox, Nigel Bradham and Ronald Darby are on track to play vs. Washington. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 2, 2019

Head coach Doug Pederson also shared that Ronald Darby is a full-go against the Redskins. However, he offered no updated timetable on Kamu Grugier-Hill. The starting linebacker is expected to miss significant time as he recovers from a torn MCL.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) didn’t provide a timeline on his return from MCL injury, but he said he’s excited about his progress & should be able to practice “full throttle” when he’s cleared #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) September 2, 2019

Eagles Wish Kevin Hart Speedy Recovery

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was injured in a serious car accident Sunday in Beverly Hills. The Philly native suffered “major back injuries” and his legions of fans have been offering Hart well wishes.

Our thoughts are with @KevinHart4real today. Get well soon, Kevin. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2019

The Eagles followed suit in an emotional Twitter message. Hart hilariously — and drunkenly — had to be physically restrained from holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Hart was on the field, posing for pictures and celebrating the first championship for his hometown team.