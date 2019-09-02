Doug Pederson Offers Interesting Update on Eagles Starters

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addressed the media ahead of Sunday’s season opener and provided details on the starting lineup. Some expected, some not.
Pederson confirmed what was widely speculated about the starting cornerbacks. Ronald Darby and Sidney Jones will start on the outside, with Avonte Maddox rotating in for nickel packages.
The coach offered no timeline on Jalen Mills’ return, saying only ACL injuries take time to heal. He hasn’t played since Week 7 of last year.
Andre Dillard Takes Third Tight End Spot
Rookie left tackle Andre Dillard is stuck behind Jason Peters on the depth chart. He’ll be active Sunday and will fill the role as third tight end. The Eagles don’t really utilize a No. 3 tight end, but Dillard could be called upon in goal-line situations as an extra blocker.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman has already stated the team is in the market for another right end.
“So just because we have two on the 53, doesn’t mean that we’ll end up having two to practice or we’ll end up having two when we go play,” Roseman said. “We’ll just see what happens here in the next day or so.”
Fletcher Cox, Nigel Bradham Ready to Go
The Eagles confirmed that injured starters Fletcher Cox and Nigel Bradham are expected to start in Week 1. It’s kind of been the worst kept secret in Philadelphia.
Head coach Doug Pederson also shared that Ronald Darby is a full-go against the Redskins. However, he offered no updated timetable on Kamu Grugier-Hill. The starting linebacker is expected to miss significant time as he recovers from a torn MCL.
Eagles Wish Kevin Hart Speedy Recovery
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was injured in a serious car accident Sunday in Beverly Hills. The Philly native suffered “major back injuries” and his legions of fans have been offering Hart well wishes.
The Eagles followed suit in an emotional Twitter message. Hart hilariously — and drunkenly — had to be physically restrained from holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Hart was on the field, posing for pictures and celebrating the first championship for his hometown team.