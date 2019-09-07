Let’s Help Lily Adkins Fight Childhood Cancer & Support Her Fundraiser

One of the most heart-warming Eagles stories from training camp came courtesy of a 13-year-old. Her name is Lily Adkins and she attended practice with her inspirational cancer-free sign.

Lily’s story has been well-documented, yet it’s one that needs to keep being told. Her quest to put lemonade stands in all 50 states, with the support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand and their partners, is ongoing and expanding. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Lily has been raising money to fight the disease via Alex’s Million Mile program.

Lily, diagnosed at 14 months old with a rare and malignant brain tumor, recently suffered a setback in her cancer treatment and she needs your support now more than ever.

The fundraiser started on September 1 and runs for the entire month. You can donate to Lily’s team or to any one of the Alex’s Million Mile teams. The work to one day end this debilitating disease is never-ending.

Lily’s Quest for Lemonade Stands in 50 States

Lily Adkins and her family could have given up after undergoing complications from surgery on her brain tumor in 2007. They could have gone into a corner and felt sorry for themselves. Instead, they turned to Alex’s Lemonade Stand for support, an organization that has been instrumental in helping them cope with cancer.

“Something awful like cancer happens, but there are so many great things that happen as a result,” said Lily’s mom, Trish. “Now we get to talk about the need to raise awareness for childhood cancer and to hopefully work on a cure.

“Nothing can make up for it, but at least my kids get to be seen and get to talk about it. This disease is terrible, but it’s not all bad, it’s just part of your story. We’re here to show everyone that you’re not alone.”

Lily started cancer treatment when she was 14 months and there were long-term side effects, mainly imbalance issues. She wasn’t supposed to walk, not without the help of crutches or a wheelchair. Miraculously, Lily recovered and can walk, dance, ride horses. She loves riding her bike around her neighborhood in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

Lily started her first lemonade stand when she was three and holds the world record for the largest cup of lemonade, forever immortalized in a 10-foot tall trophy cup. Her goal is to host a lemonade stand in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., by the time she is 15 in May 2020. So far, Lily has two states scratched off the list: New Jersey and Florida. Pennsylvania is next on the agenda.

“She wants to expand Alex’s spirit beyond Philadelphia, take it into all 50 states and that aligns with what Liz and Jay [Alex Scott’s parents] would have wanted, and I think that’s what is so special about her,” said Julie Hirshey, Director of Community Relations for the Eagles.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!