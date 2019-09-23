Eagles Fans Mock Nelson Agholor, Trade Scenarios for Struggling Receiver

The Eagles have a Nelson Agholor problem. There, it’s out in the open now. Agholor has worn out his welcome in Philadelphia.

One week after dropping the potential game-winner in Atlanta, the struggling wide receiver added two more drops to his incredibly shrinking resume. Yes, he did tally two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Lions. Not good enough. Especially not after the 26-year-old spent the whole week telling reporters he was ready to step up and fully embrace the No. 1 receiver role he had fallen into amid a slew of injuries.

Then, he dropped two balls and fumbled another one away against Detroit. Agholor is what he is: an average slot receiver. Everyone knows it. His exploits even jumped into an interview with a Good Samaritan Sunday night who was talking about saving children from a burning building.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them, unlike Agholor,” Eagles fan Hakim Laws told CBS3.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Top 3 Potential Landing Spots for Nelson Agholor

The Eagles exercised a fifth-year team option on Nelson Agholor, so they are on the hook for almost $9.4 million in cap space. They could have cut ties with him back in March and avoided paying him. Too late. That ship has sailed. Now the only option for moving on from him is to trade him. Well, the Eagles have a ton of holes to fill. Let’s take a look at some trade scenarios that make sense.

1. Trade Agholor to Jacksonville

This is the most logical, perhaps too obvious to even jot down. Jalen Ramsey (Raiders anyone?) has requested a trade out of Jacksonville and the Eagles are deficient at the cornerback position right now. There have been reports the Eagles and Jaguars have been talking. Good. The Jaguars receivers aren’t setting the world on fire — Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, DJ Chark Jr, Marquise Lee — so there is demand.

But would they want Agholor and his hefty cap hit? Probably not. They would be wise to eat some or all of that and get a deal done for Ramsey. Remember, Agholor and Nick Foles enjoyed a pretty lethal connection during their time together in Philadelphia. Foles will be back after Week 10 and could lobby for his old friend. The Eagles could package up Agholor, plus a first-rounder and maybe a mid-rounder in 2020. Ramsey would be more than worth it.

2. Trade Agholor to Miami

If Miami is really in fire-sale mode, GM Howie Roseman should be scanning their entire roster to squeeze out any potential talent. Minkah Fitzpatrick is gone and Xavien Howard doesn’t want to leave. Check them off the wish list. However, the Eagles’ pass-rush has been anemic and they are already down two defensive tackles due to injury (Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan). While Roseman should be drooling over defensive end No. 13 overall pick Christian Wilkins, the Dolphins aren’t likely to move him.

The Eagles would be best to get whatever they can for Agholor. Philadelphia might be able to get them to bite on a straight-up trade for veteran John Jenkins. He’s been well-traveled in his eight years in the league, but he’s had success. Known more of a run-stopper, Jenkins recorded a sack in Week 2 and has 73 career tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins was Miami’s top-rated defensive player. They could do a lot worse.

#Dolphins DI John Jenkins is quietly having a great start to the season, ranking 9th among all interior defenders with an overall grade of 82.2 (also the highest on the team)#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Kl0SpXdSc5 — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) September 20, 2019

3. Trade Agholor to Broncos

Chris Harris Jr. is another guy that could band-aid the Eagles’ struggling secondary in a major way. The Broncos cornerback was rumored to be on the trading block last year until Denver placated him with a substantial pay raise. Harris will earn $12 million this season, but he’s an unrestricted free agent in 2020. The 30-year-old has been an elite corner for a very long time as evidenced by his four Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl ring. The Broncos aren’t planning to keep him, so why wouldn’t they try and get something for him?

Denver is 0-3 and seems content to rebuild — or they should be at this point. They also need wide receivers considering their top target (Emmanuel Sanders) is an injury-prone 32-year-old. Harris is an absolute stud: he’s been thrown at 644 times in 132 career games, with only 10 wide receivers catching a touchdown against him. Wow. Of course, he’s going to want to be paid in the same vein as the top corners. That could be as high as $15 million per year.

Great play by Chris Harris Jr. in man coverage on Allen Robinson. Love how quickly he uses a hand to establish contact/position, reads the ball, and times his jump perfectly for the PBU pic.twitter.com/qnK6svCwYU — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 16, 2019

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target