Eagles Player Suffers Calf Injury Before Week 2 Game Against Falcons [Video]

The Philadelphia Eagles are running out of tight ends — literally.

Prior to the start of their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, tight end Dallas Goedert apparently injured his calf during warmups. The second-year tight end then proceeded to the locker room, as you can see in this video below.

Don’t know what happened but Dallas Goedert went back to lockeroom during warmups#Eagles pic.twitter.com/tccxGVrvzc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 15, 2019

The Eagles would later update the 24-year-old’s status in the middle of the game, saying that he’s questionable to play in the Week 2 matchup against the Falcons.

Injury Update: TE Dallas Goedert has a calf injury and is questionable — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2019

Dallas Goedert Has Struggled with Calf Injury

Although Zach Ertz is the starter, Goedert is a promising young tight end who made an impact during his rookie campaign in 2018. The 6-foot-5 tight end played in 16 games and started eight of them while catching 33 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

Making matters even worse is that Goedert struggled with this same calf injury that sidelined him for the preseason and training camp.

Despite the calf injury limiting him for the preseason, Goedert played in Week 1 against the Washington Redskins and caught two passes for 16 yards on three targets.

Eagles Down to One Healthy Tight End

Even more problematic for the Eagles is the fact that they’re literally thinning out at the tight end position. With Goedert injured, they now have just one tight healthy — Zach Ertz.

Considering the Eagles released tight Alex Ellis earlier in the week, they have limited depth at tight end. In fact, Goedert was the depth at tight end.

As Zach Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media pointed out, the lack of healthy tight ends now makes it near impossible for the Eagles to line up in 12 personnel.

“The Eagles were likely going to run a lot of 12-personnel on Sunday — two tight ends, two receivers and a running back — against the Falcons, but that will be difficult without two tight ends on the roster. The offensive coaches have been deploying left tackle Andre Dillard as a “tight end” but he’s really just an extra blocker. The first-round pick could be used in that role in 12-personnel, but that would essentially be a declaration of the Eagles running the ball, since Dillard doesn’t have experience as a pass-catcher.”

We’ll keep you updated regarding Goedert’s injury as soon as more information becomes available, but this is not good for the Eagles.

Eagles Struggle with Injuries Early On

Goedert wasn’t the only skill position player to be sidelined with an injury — DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery also temporarily exited the Week 2 matchup against the Falcons with their own ailments.

Injury Updates: WR Alshon Jeffrey (calf) and WR DeSean Jackson (groin) are questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2019

If Jeffery and Jackson miss time against the Falcons, Carson Wentz will be forced to rely on Ertz, Nelson Agholor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Furthermore, Carson Wentz also injured his throwing shoulder late in the first half and is now in the Eagles’ medical tent.

Josh McCown has stepped in for the Eagles at quarterback. This is definitely not an ideal situation for Philadelphia.

