Eagles Restructure Deal for Top Playmaker, Free Up Cap Space

On the eve of the season opener, the Eagles are making moves. No, not that one.

The Eagles announced Saturday that they had agreed to terms on a restructured contract for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The new deal will guarantee Jeffery’s salary for 2020 — set at $15.75 million, per Over The Cap — and extend him through 2021. More importantly, it creates more cap flexibility. Could this be the first chess piece to fall in a move for Antonio Brown? Not going there yet.

Jeffery inked a four-year, $52.25 million contract with $14.5 million guaranteed in 2017 before the Super Bowl win. In two years with the Eagles, he has racked up 1,632 receiving yards on 122 catches and 15 touchdowns, including a huge one in the win over the Patriots.

Jeffery has reiterated his excitement to be in Philadelphia over the years, including a rah-rah statement ahead of the season opener.

“I’m amped,” Jeffery said Friday. “It’s going to be great to be out there in front of our fans playing ball. I can’t wait. We know it’s going to be tough with Washington, a division team, but we’re going to be ready to start our season.”

Jeffery’s $11.75 million salary for 2019 will get converted into a signing bonus, while his $11.5 million number for next season is now fully guaranteed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the receiver had no previous guaranteed money for 2020.