Eagles Starter Suffers Broken Foot, Could Be out for Entire Season

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost yet another defensive tackle.

As initially reported by ProFootballTalk, Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, who had stepped into the starting role after Malik Jackson’s foot injury during Week 1, could now be out for the entire year due to his own injury.

According to PFT, the sixth-year defensive tackle suffered a broken foot during the team’s 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Per source, Eagles DT Tim Jernigan has a broken foot and is feared to be out for the year. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 16, 2019

While PFT has a less optimistic view of things, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has a more optimistic report of things. Rapoport states that Jernigan could merely be out for a month due to his broken foot injury.

Another defensive tackle injury for the #Eagles. First Malik Jackson, now DT Tim Jernigan. I’m told Jernigan could be out about roughly a month. https://t.co/kQoqPb1Q5U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Eagles Are Literally Banged Up Following Week 2

The 26-year-old was seen wearing a boot on his left foot after suffering the injury prior to halftime in Week 2.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advanced Media pointed out how Jernigan wanted to prove his back troubles from 2018 were behind him — which is why he was forced to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason.

Now that Jernigan could be out for a prolonged period of time due to his foot injury, it doesn’t look like the Florida State product will have that chance now.

“Jernigan had spoken all offseason about his desire to prove last season’s struggles with a back injury were behind him and he was ready to play like he did in 2017, but now his comeback season will have to be put on hold. He signed a one-year deal this offseason after the Eagles declined an option on a much larger contract with three years left remaining on it, which became mostly non-guaranteed after he suffered a non-football back injury. Jernigan had recovered from that issue and recorded a sack in Week 1, but now he’ll be out a while again.”

Jackson is currently on injured reserve, which means he will have to be out for at least seven more games until he can return. The Eagles are now very thin at defensive tackle with Akeem Spence and Hassan Ridgeway as the only backups behind Jernigan.

Ridgeway will now be the next man up as the starter at defensive tackle in Week 3.

If Jernigan is out for a month, the Eagles may opt to simply keep him on the active roster rather than placing him on IR.

There is no doubt that Philadelphia was absolutely banged up in Week 2. Countless individuals, including the likes of wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery along with tight end Dallas Goedert and kick returner Corey Clement exited the game due to injuries — only to never return.

Considering the Eagles have Super Bowl hopes this year, the interior of their defensive line just got a lot weaker. They’re going to have to hope for the best for their star receivers since they don’t want Carson Wentz being forced to carry the team as he did in their Week 2 loss to the Falcons.

