Julio Jones is About to Get Paid! Falcons and Star WR Closing in on Extension

The Atlanta Falcons and their star wide receiver are closing in on a contract extension worth around 3-years and roughly $66 Million. The likely extension will make Jones the highest paid wideout in all the NFL.

The #Falcons and star WR Julio Jones are finalizing a multi-year extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, per league sources. Minor issues still to work out, but should be done today.💰💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2019

With a new contract, Jones will jump New Orleans Saints wideout and division rival Michael Thomas as the most wealthy pass catcher in all of football. Thomas held the honors for all of a month and a few days. Per league sources, the contract between Atlanta and Jones should be completed today, as there are just a few minor details to iron out.

Sweeter With Honey

While embattled Oakland Raiders (Maybe?) wide receiver Antonio Brown grabs headlines day in and day out for all the wrong reasons, Jones goes about his business as he has his whole career, as a true professional.

For years, star wide receivers have combined ultra production on the football field, with just as much off the field drama. While players like Terrell Owens, Odell Beckham Jr., and a plethora of other talented wideouts have circulated the NFL, as more and more NFL franchises drew thin on patience with their antics, Julio will be entering his 9th season in the NFL, all with Atlanta.

If the contract comes out to the reported numbers above, Julio will eclipse $152 Million in career earnings.