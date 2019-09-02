Former Patriots Backup Brian Hoyer Finds A New Home

The New England Patriots parted ways with Brian Hoyer over the weekend, but the veteran backup has found a new home.

Multiple reports on Monday indicated Hoyer was set to sign with the Indianapolis Colts on a three-year deal worth up to $12 million.

A new QB in Indy: Colts are signing former Patriots’ QB Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $9 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

Hoyer, the former Patriots backup quarterback, will now be backing up another former Patriots’ backup Jacoby Brissett. Hoyer was signed by the Patriots originally as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009 and spent three seasons as Tom Brady’s backup.

He was reacquired midway through the 2017 season after New England traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers. Hoyer, who had been cut by the 49ers days before the trade, has now had stints with eight different teams.

His arrival in Indianapolis can only benefit another Brady disciple in Brissett. Now thrust into the spotlight following Andrew Luck’s retirement, the NC State alum led the Patriots in a tough spot back in 2016. With Brady suspended and Garoppolo injured, Brissett stepped up leading the Patriots to a victory over Houston before a subsequent loss to Buffalo.

Hoyer’s Rocky Career

Brian Hoyer was a decent quarterback during college with Michigan State. He threw for over 2,000 yards two straight seasons but ultimately went undrafted.

The Patriots took a chance on Hoyer who proved to be a reliable backup. By 2014, he was a starter for Cleveland and threw for 3,326 yards that season. The following year as a starter for the Houston Texans he set a career-high with 19 touchdown passes.

But since returning to the Patriots he has returned to his backup role. He appeared in 23 games for the Patriots during in his time with the team, throwing for 335 yards and one touchdown.

Colts Quarterback Situation

Hoyer is expected to be the backup for the Colts. Indianapolis left only one quarterback on the roster after final cuts over the weekend and immediately began a search for a suitable backup. David Fales and Hoyer both made visits, with the latter serving as the leading candidate and ultimately winning the job.

As for the starter, Jacoby Brissett has not been phased by pressure throughout his career. As Luck was still rehabbing last season Brissett would come in for certain plays, including on a last-second Hail Mary at Philadelphia that ultimately dropped incomplete.

As a rookie for the Patriots, Brissett was thrown straight into the fire during the opening portion of the season. With Tom Brady suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo hurt, Brissett finished off New England’s Week 2 win over Miami before starting in the third game, a primetime Thursday Night Football contest against Houston.

With a shortened week to prepare, the Patriots simplified their offense for Brissett to flourish. He threw for only 103 yards but rushed for 48, adding a different dimension to the Patriots offense. That included a 27-yard rush for his first career touchdown.

He was only active four times in 2016 but made the most of his chance to start, something that clearly won him trust with the Patriots and Indianapolis after he was traded.