Giants vs. Redskins Week 4 Betting Preview: Trends, Odds, & Pick

Daniel Jones will make his first-ever NFL start in Metlife Stadium on Sunday as his 1-2 New York Giants host the division rival Washington Redskins.

Washington will look to get their first win of the season, while the Giants will attempt to make it two wins in a row as they try to keep pace with the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

When and Where: Giants vs. Redskins

Location: Metlife Stadium (home of Giants) Date: 9/29/19 (Today) Time: 1:00 pm EST Coverage: FOX



Follow the Heavy on Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Matchup Preview

NY Giants Outlook

It’s been a hell of a week to be a Giants fan. It may just be one game, but fans believe they may have their long term future at quarterback. If not that, that they’re simply truly excited to watch their team play for the first time in a long time. The reason for all this excitement? None other than rookie Daniel Jones.

Jones led an 18-point comeback win in his first-ever career NFL start vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago. The QB accounted for 364 total yards and four touchdowns vs. what was a top 10 defense at the time. That’s great news for a Giants team who tends to be a viable bet following an impressive offensive performance. New York is 5-0-1 ATS after totaling 350 yards of offense or more in the previous game.

However, not all is great in New York. All-world Saquon Barkley will be out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury. Meaning third-year pro Wayne Gallman will be pushed into starting RB duties starting today.

The Giants have won just four games at home since the start of the 2017 NFL season. However, they are undefeated ATS in their last four games when facing off against teams with a losing record.

WAS Redskins Outlook

The Redskins are bad, like really bad. The two players they likely expected to run their offense through, Derrius Guice and Jordan Reed, have played a grand total of one game this season. Their defense just allowed Mitchell Trubisky, who had zero touchdowns prior to facing off with the ‘Skins, to account for three TDs against them last Monday night.

However, Washington does have some things working in their favor today. Most notably, the atrocious Giants secondary. New York has allowed 332+ yards per game through the air this season, the most in the NFL. The Redskins have found themselves a rookie gem in former Ohio St. wideout Terry McLaurin. All McLaurin has done through the first three games of his NFL career is conquer feats no other wideout in the history of the game has.

Terry McLaurin is the first Wide Receiver in NFL history to have 5+ receptions and a touchdown in his first 3 games. Bizarre. — Redskins Realm (@SkinsRealm) September 24, 2019

McLaurin is dealing with an injury, but Washington is optimistic he will play today.

UPDATE: McLaurin is a surprise scratch for the ‘Skins.

Robert Davis will be active today for the Redskins, per source. That means Terry McLaurin is out. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 29, 2019

The loss of McLaurin is a major blow to a Washington team that is just 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against division rivals.

Betting Odds & Trends

Giants (-3) vs. Redskins Over/Under: 48.5



*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

NY Giants Trends

5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 games vs the NFC. 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall. 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games played at home.



WAS Redskins Trends

7-0 ATS in their last seven games following a double-digit loss. 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played on the road. 2-8 ATS in their last 10 Sunday games following a Monday night game.



Head to Head

Washington is 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games against New York. Total has gone UNDER in 13 of their last 16 meetings in New York.



Pick: Take Giants to Cover (-3)

Don’t get me wrong, the Giants will certainly face some bumps along the way, but this seems like a game between two teams going in complete opposite directions. The outlook in New York is as optimistic as it’s been in years, while Washington is 60 minutes away from pulling the trigger on their head coach, and their 2019 season.

New York’s defense will make this spread more difficult than it should be to cover, but Danny Dimes and company should be enough to pull it off against the league’s seventh-worst defense.

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley Fantasy: Start/Sit Rams RB in Week 4