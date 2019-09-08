Instant Analysis of Redskins Season Opening Loss to Eagles

The Washington Redskins put up a valiant fight against the Philadelphia Eagles in today’s NFL regular-season opener but were victims of their undoings in the 32-27 loss.

Coming in as heavy double-digit underdogs, the Redskins took a commanding 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

Everything was working for Washington on offense as several young players showed an infusion of speed.

Running back Derrius Guice would get the start for the Redskins in place of last years starter, Adrian Peterson. Peterson was a surprising scratch from the game as the Redskins made him inactive for the contest.

Wider Reciever Terry McLaurin gave the Redskins a big 69-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Case Keenum that put the Redskins up 17-0.

It was at that point where everything got harder for the Burgundy and Gold and ultimately led to them being outscored 32-10 the rest of the way.

Playing in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles welcomed back star wideout DeSean Jackson. Jackson was playing against his former team in Washington and put on a dazzling show.

The Redskins defense was abused by Jackson every way possible. Jackson had two deep ball touchdown catches of 51 (2nd qtr) and 53 (3rd qtr) yards that broke open the game and the Eagles comeback. On the day, Jackson amassed 8 catches on 10 targets for 154 yards and two TDs.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz also performed well throwing for 313 yards and three touchdown passes.

Washington was led on offense by Keenum who threw for 380 yards and three TD’s on 30 completions in 44 attempts. He was able to avoid turnovers but did miss one another would-be big play to McLaurin.

McLaurin had a nice rookie debut by catching five passes for 125 yards on seven targets.

Washington will have to get a more complete game from their defense which is expected to be one of the leagues most talented units. The defenses first-half performance was inspiring but the second half left a lot to be desired. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen left the game in the second quarter with a sprained knee and never re-entered the contest. His presence was missed but the defensive line and unit as a whole will have to play better to reach their full potential.

The Redskins will play their NFC East rival in the Dallas Cowboys in an already important NFC East matchup at home next Sunday.