Jalen Ramsey Trade Buzz: 3 Teams Considered Favorites to Land Pro Bowl CB

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the top three teams in the running for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

According to CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora, there are three teams that are truly in the running to trade for the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback. The Eagles are one of them, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

“The sense that I’m getting from GMs and personnel directors is Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles,” La Canfora told Adam Schein on CBS Sports Network. “These are three teams you hear the most about. Seattle, Philadelphia, they’ve been as proactive in making trades in this league across the board as anybody. And both were in, at least to some degree, on Minkah Fitzpatrick.”

Jalen Ramsey Wants Out of Jacksonville

For those that have been living under a rock, the 24-year-old cornerback wants to be traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was seen during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans arguing with head coach Doug Marrone and has been unhappy playing more zone coverage rather than man-to-man coverage.

The fact that the Jaguars are also off to a 0-2 start and likely to miss the playoffs for the third time in Ramsey’s four seasons with Jacksonville does not help matters at all.

Ramsey held a press conference not long after his trade demands were leaked publicly and made it clear — he wants to be on a winning team.

Via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today Sports:

“Ever since I’ve gotten here and was drafted here, I’ve given the city my all. I think everybody knows that. They’ve gotten some really good years out of me. And if I have a long (career) here I’ma continue to give it my all out there. All I care about is winning, man. (Expletive). Everybody know that. (Expletive). I want to (expletive) win. Straight up.”

He also wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t the one who leaked the demand of his trade.

“Let’s be clear about something in regards to that,” Ramsey said. “I did not leak that information. Me and my agent, we are not the ones who leaked that information and I was very strict about that because I did not want it to get out. I didn’t want to be a distraction. I didn’t want everybody asking my teammates all type of questions throughout the week, so let me be real clear: me and my team, we were not the ones to leak that information because I thought about my teammates. I thought about stuff like that. So y’all need to ask the other side, or whoever.”

Is Ramsey Worth Two First-Round Draft Selections?

The Jaguars are looking two first-round draft selections in exchange for Ramsey. The Eagles are obviously looking to beef up their defensive backfield. They ranked 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 25th in interceptions. In other words, the Eagles are a stacked team with a clear weakness — their defensive backs are not good.

Ramsey would make all of the difference in the world. The question is, are the Eagles willing to give up so much draft capital for a shutdown cornerback?

Considering Ramsey isn’t even 25 years of age, such a deal might look to be too much on paper, but it would be worth it considering Ramsey is so young and already a superstar.

Basically, with two first-round draft selections, you’re hoping one of them turns out to be a player like Ramsey. Why wait, develop and hope a prospect ends up being a shutdown corner when you have the opportunity to get one right now?

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!