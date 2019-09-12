Jameis Winston & Girlfriend Breion Allen Are Engaged

Jameis Winston and longtime girlfriend Breion Allen got engaged in 2018. Winston posted a photo on Twitter of the engagement ring with a simple caption of “#winning” on Ma.

Winston posted the news on May 20, 2018, but so far the couple has not announced wedding details since their engagement. Winston did expand on their relationship in an Instagram post after he proposed.

“One of the best plays in football just turned into one of the best plays of my life! You’ve been with me through everything you could ever imagine but never wavered! Your perseverance and love has taught me how to prioritize, empathize and focus on what truly matters. That’s why I had to put your love on TOP! I love you Breezi Boo! #Highschoolsweetheart #MrsWinston #Breionce #boutdamntime,” Winston noted on Instagram.

The Couple Welcomed a Son in 2018

The couple welcomed their son, Antor Malachi Winston, in 2018. Winston discussed what being a father is like and how it has changed his relationship with Allen.

“”The main thing is just the respect and the growth that I see in my girlfriend,” Winston noted to the Tampa Bay Times. “Just seeing what she’s going through on a day-to-day basis, and hearing from different fathers and mothers on what it means to be a parent has really changed my perspective on life. It’s just getting me anxious and excited for that moment, because I know I am going to be a father to a beautiful son, and it is going to be my job to teach him how to do everything.”

Malachi just celebrated turning one over the offseason. The Bucs quarterback took to Instagram to give his son a birthday shoutout.

“My man is one. Blessed to be your father and excited for whats next to come I love you Chi!” Winston noted on Instagram.

Winston & Allen Are High School Sweethearts

Winston and Allen met in high school in Bessmer, Alabama and the Bucs quarterback also has a strong relationship with his fiancee’s dad, Fred Allen. He spoke glowingly of the quarterback in a 2013 interview with the Miami Herald.

“He’s a great kid,” Fred Allen told the Miami Herald. “Humorous. Humble. Goofy. He’s a good kid…He’s my daughter’s boyfriend and they ain’t married, so even though he’s popular, it don’t mean nothing. He treats my daughter nice and right, other than this.”

Winston is not the only athlete in the relationship as Allen played college basketball at Rice. Prior to Rice, Allen was a standout player at Hoover High School averaging 11 points and made 58 three-pointers during her senior season. Winston gave his fiancee a shoutout on her birthday earlier this year.

“You have definitely mastered the art of sublime! Can’t find nobody like you! I love you! Happy Bday Breezi Boo!😘❤️,” Winston noted on Instagram.