Le’Veon Bell MRI Results: Jets RB Reveals Status for MNF vs. Browns

The New York Jets finally got some good news on Thursday.

After finding out that starting quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with mono, Jets running back Le’Veon Bell revealed that he will be a full go for the primetime matchup.

There were concerns with Bell after the former All-Pro running back got an MRI on his shoulder. However, he confirmed that it was just precautionary with a tweet on Thursday evening.

“I got great news, my shoulder is fine so no worries,” Bell wrote. “Just had to make sure everything was ready to go for Monday night. Lets get it.”

I got great news, my shoulder is fine so no worries…just had to make sure everything was ready to go for Monday night 🖤🙌🏾 lets get it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 12, 2019

Le’Veon Bell Fantasy Impact: Jets RB Should Carry Heavy Load

With Darnold out and Trevor Siemian set to start under center for the Jets, Bell should get all he can handle in terms of a workload.

Bell rushed 17 times for 60 yards last week, adding 32 yards and a touchdown on six catches. The Jets lost 17-16 to the Bills in their opener, allowing a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“We’re obviously off to a rocky start right now, so we at least want to break even. It’s a good opportunity to do that on Monday night,” Bell told the team’s official site. “I think every game is a must-win game, but obviously this game holds a lot of weight to it. There’s going to be a lot of people watching the game, so I definitely feel that way.”

The Browns are a familiar foe for Bell, having spent the first six years of his career in Pittsburgh. His best game against the Browns came in 2016, when he ran for 146 yards and a touchdown, while adding eight catches for 55 yards.

Odell Beckham Rips Jets Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams

The matchup between the Browns and Jets got some extra spice on Thursday when Cleveland star wide receiver Odell Beckham decided to go after Jets defensive coordinator and former Browns coach Gregg Williams.

Beckham ripped Williams, saying he directs his players to execute “dirty plays and cheap shots.”

“You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach,” Beckham told reporters. “If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

The answer reportedly came when Beckham was asked about Williams running a lot of man coverage in his aggressive 4-3 scheme.

Williams was the interim skipper for the Browns during the second-half of last season, helping guide the team down a strong final stretch and to a 7-8-1 record — Cleveland’s best finish since 2007.

The spread for the Monday night matchup have bounced around all day with the injury news. The Browns were initially pegged as 2.5-point road favorites, but that has since moved to 6.5 points.

READ NEXT: Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Odell Beckham