ESPN Report Updates Sam Darnold’s Status for Eagles-Jets

The Eagles may not be seeing Sam Darnold next week. The Jets starting quarterback is still undergoing testing on his enlarged spleen ahead of the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Darnold, who is recovering from a bout with mononucleosis, has been sidelined indefinitely since Sept. 12 will endure additional evaluation Monday at the Jets’ practice facility. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Darnold can only begin cardio workouts if his spleen has returned to normal size. He has been limited to walking and using the stationary bike since falling ill.

Jets QB Sam Darnold still has hurdles to clear to play week 5. He says he will have more tests Monday on his spleen. If it's not as enlarged, he can begin practicing and working out. His cardio has been limited to walking & stationary bike. Not a lock but hopeful after mono bout — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 29, 2019

The second-year player was first diagnosed with mononucleosis when his coaches noticed he was losing weight. Darnold had dropped five pounds in a matter of days before the team shut him down. The most common side effects are fatigue and weight loss.

If Darnold can’t start Week 5, backup Luke Falk would draw the start against the Eagles. Falk has gone 32-of-47 for 296 yards and one interception. He’s also been sacked seven times in two games.

Eagles Have Dominated Jets in All-Time Series

This one was been the definition of lop-sided. In 10 all-time meetings, the Eagles own a perfect 10-0 record against the Jets. No losses or ties. The most recent game came in 2015 when Sam Bradford guided Philadelphia to a 24-17 victory on the road. Ryan Mathews exploded for 108 yards on the ground.

Prior to 2015, the Eagles walloped the Jets 45-19 in 2011 and eked out a 16-9 win in 2011. The two teams also meet in the preseason every year. The Jets took that contest 6-0 back on Aug. 29 up at the Meadowlands in the game Nigel Bradham infamously went AWOL for.

Sam Darnold Hasn’t Been Impressive for Jets

It’s a small sample size but it certainly looks like the Jets may have missed on selecting their franchise quarterback. Sam Darnold has compiled a 4-10 record in two seasons in New York while completing just 267-of-455 passes for 3,040 yards. He has 18 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. The second-year quarterback is very much a work in progress.

“There’s definitely that sense that you have to be ‘The Man,’” Darnold told Newsday’s Bob Glauber prior to the season opener. “But I’m going to do it my own way.”

Darnold developed a special relationship with the Eagles’ Josh McCown, too. The two quarterbacks spent time as teammates with the Jets where McCown served as Darnold’s backup — and defacto mentor.

McCown has seen it all in a 17-year career that has landed him in Detroit, Cleveland, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Arizona, New York, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Oakland and now Philadelphia. He mentored many young quarterbacks along the way, but none was tighter than the bond he shared with Darnold in New York. McCown immediately took an interest in the rookie’s personal life, something that hopefully he’ll replicate with the Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld.

A Darnold family moment after the game: “That was fun.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/oSenzJYwGo — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 11, 2018

“It’s cool to have him in my corner, giving me tips and advice whenever I need it,” Darnold told ESPN in 2018. “My parents know how much he’s helped me throughout the whole process,” Darnold said. “He’s been nothing but the best. I tell my parents all the time how awesome it is to have a guy like Josh.”

