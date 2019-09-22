Jevan Snead Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jevan Snead, the former Texas Longhorns quarterback who later transferred to Ole Miss before making a failed attempt to enter the National Football League, is dead, according to KVUE-TV. He was only 32 years old.

The cause of death was not immediately clear. According to KVUE, which broke news of the death on September 22, 2019, Snead “died overnight” and the Austin Police Department, which is the investigating agency, does not “initially suspect foul play.” Heavy has contacted Austin police for additional information, which will be added to this story if it is received.

On his LinkedIn page, Snead wrote that he was working in Austin, Texas, as a Managing Consultant at WeWork Space Services. He wrote that the company was a “one-stop resource for traditional office space solutions.”

In 2007, Snead transferred to Ole Miss. He later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. According to Hookem, Snead “was ranked the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation when he first committed to Florida but flipped to Texas on Nov. 13, 2005.” It was considered a big recruiting win for the Texas coach, but Snead only played for Texas for one year.

KVUE reported that the death occurred in Downtown Austin. “If you were a student during those back-to-back Cotton Bowl seasons, you know Jevan Snead is forever tied to some of our best college memories,” wrote one man on Twitter. “I hope he knew that too.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Snead Worked in Many Positions After Leaving Football, Including the Petroleum Industry

On Linked In, Snead wrote about his career goals and talents. “Prior to finding my passion in commercial real estate, I excelled in sales in the oil & gas industry and the medical device industry. During my time in medical device sales I was awarded Presidents Club status for exceeding annual quota,” he wrote.

He held a lengthy string of positions in various industries. He wrote on LinkedIn that he had been at WeWork Space Services for six months.

He was an associate with a company called Cushman & Wakefield for a year in Orange County, California. He was an account executive for Stryker in Orange County from 2016 to 2018, specializing in foot and ankle sales.

Before that, he was a “fluid management consultant” for EOG resources for over 2 years in San Antonio, Texas. He served in new business development for Stevens Tanker Division in San Antonio for a year. He was a water resource manager for Plains Exploration & Production in Seguin, Texas in 2012 for 10 months. He was a Petroleum Landman in Stephenville, Texas for CW Services, Inc. for 11 months in 2011.

Before that he listed: “Team Member. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Team. 2010. Less than a year.”

2. Snead’s Professional Football Career Didn’t Go the Way He Wanted

Snead was one of those players who looks promising in college but never quite makes it to the pinnacle of professional success. “It didn’t go exactly the way I had hoped, but I’m here now. I’m here to make the best of it,” Snead told the Associated Press in 2010, according to Hook Em.

He wasn’t drafted, but he managed to be signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. However, they cut him. According to NFL.com, Snead said he didn’t regret “passing up his final season of college eligibility, only to watch the NFL draft come and go without hearing his name called.”

He had an “inconsistent junior year,” which made NFL teams think twice, NFL.com reported.

3. Snead Expressed Pride Over His Time at Ole Miss & the University of Texas

how I’ll always remember Jevan Snead #RIP https://t.co/DYfzB5y8Iz — Mayor of Section P (@CharleyDumas) September 22, 2019

On LinkedIn, Snead gave a glimpse into the pride he still carried because of his time on the football field.

“I am a lifelong sports fan and athlete and was fortunate to attend The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) on scholarship for football,” he wrote. “I lettered while playing quarterback at both schools and am proud to have won two Cotton Bowls during my time at Ole Miss. These experiences not only gave me lifelong personal friendships, but have also proven extremely valuable in my professional life.”

He listed these accomplishments for his time as the starting Quarterback for the University of Mississippi Football Team, Oxford, MS:

“• Successfully balanced intercollegiate athletic competition and a rigorous course load which lead to graduation in only three and a half years

• Developed and enhanced skills in teamwork, adding to group success without regard for personal needs

• Maintained a strong mental focus to achieve optimum success

• Motivated team members in the manner most appropriate to the person and the situation

• Mentored underclassmen process through adjustment to intercollegiate competition

• Overcame situations of adversity with healthy lifestyle choices, tireless work ethic, and dedication to achieving my personal best.”

For the University of Texas at Austin, he wrote, “activities and societies: Scholarship athlete and team member.”

4. Snead Was on the Honor Roll at Ole Miss & Was Involved in Various Campus Societies

Snead was definitely an involved and prominent person on the Ole Miss campus when he was there.

In addition to his football play, he listed these activities and societies on his LinkedIn page: “Relay for Life, Red Cross, St. Jude, Care Walk • Chancellor’s Honor Roll Spring of 2007; SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll for 2007-08, 2008-09; U.M.A.A. Honor Roll Fall of 2007, Spring of 2008, Fall of 2008, Spring 2008, Fall 2009 • Member of The University of Mississippi Business Honors Society • Competed in the 2010 College Football All-Star Challenge.”

He described himself as a community volunteer over the years, listing the following activities:

“• Strengthened collaboration skills by participating in NCAA National Service Project; National Student Athlete Day, with local children

• Increased training and communication skills by reading to grade school children in the Oxford community as a part of Reading with the Rebels

• Volunteered as a mentor to developmentally disabled individuals at North Mississippi Regional Center.”

5. People Expressed Shock Over Jevan Snead’s Untimely Death

People expressed upset on Twitter. “Man I was just thinking about Jevan Snead the other day. Played against him after he transferred to Ole Miss and chatted him up after the game was over. That makes me sick to my stomach,” wrote Daniel Seahorn.

“RIP Jevan Snead you’ll always be remember for what you did for Ole Miss!” wrote a fan as news spread of Snead’s death.

“RIP Jevan Snead. Such a vivid part of my memory when I look back at Ole Miss football,” wrote another. “RIP Jevan Snead. You gave us some incredible moments. You’ll be missed. #Prayers,” wrote another fan.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Snead’s death.