Julio Jones Holdout: Fantasy Football Impact if Falcons WR Sits

Let the wide receiver drama continue! If the Antonio Brown debacle in Oakland wasn’t enough, Julio Jones has thrown his hat in the ring amongst disgruntled superstar wideouts.

Julio Jones: "I don't know" if I'll play Sunday regarding contract situation … also mentioned he's a little sore, so kinda hinting about injury too. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) September 5, 2019

Falcons fans no need to panic, as Jones has quickly backtracked on his previous statement.

Julio Jones says it’s fair to say he plans to play on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/mzDUNa8Iyf — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) September 5, 2019

While it is clear Julio Jones is looking to be paid what he believes he’s worth it seems as if he’s taking the high road for now. What might be more concerning for fantasy owners is the “soreness” he may, or may not actually be having. Obviously all NFL players deal with injuries, but one has to question wether or not Jones is voicing this as an out if his contract woes continue.

If Jones does miss time wether a holdout or Injury the Falcons would lose a top three wide receiver in football. While fantasy owners will be losing their first to second round pick. How must you go replacing him?

Fantasy Fallout

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan takes a massive dip if Jones misses anytime. Jones, who lead the NFL in 2018 with 1,677 receiving yards has single handily made Ryan a viable option in fantasy over the years. Yet even with Jones in the lineup, Ryan’s statistical output will likely take a dip this season.

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley, who has an ADP in the 5th round, should not be available in any fantasy league. If for some reason you are in a league with a bunch of out of touch cohorts, do everyone a favor and snag him up now.

Ridley led all rookies, and all Falcons wideouts in receiving touchdowns a season ago, finishing tied for 5th in the NFL with ten. Ridley may not reach double-digits touchdowns this season, yet he is destined to grow as a complete wideout. Ridley’s ability to line up out wide or in the slot matched with his elite route-running skills will allow him to be a team’s go-to option in the passing game. If Jones misses any time Ridley will work himself into low-end WR1 range.